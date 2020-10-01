Working from home? Here are a handful of real estate marketing tools that can save you time, streamline your business and increase your conversions in this ever-changing industry.

Real estate marketing has never been easier — or harder. You can set up an advertisement campaign in minutes — but so can everyone else. Given the fact that the competition is more fierce than ever before, you’ll definitely need expert skills to market your business, especially if you’re doing so from home.

Marketing is absolutely crucial for agents to build relationships with prospecting and existing clients. Content marketing is especially effective for agents looking to earn engagement and foster new connections through storytelling.

Ask yourself: Do you know the tools you need to have to market a property without a photographer or without being able to visit the property itself?

There’s an entire spectrum of tools and apps dedicated to making real estate marketing easier and more effective. But which ones actually work? And how do you know which ones will help you expertly market your business without sacrificing quality and speed?

We’ve identified three important real estate marketing tools that will save you time, streamline your business and increase your conversions. Whether you’re a top agent or just starting out, these tech tools will give you a greater influence in this ever-changing industry.

1. Video

One of the biggest challenges agents face is producing videos for their social media marketing. Sometimes, Realtors put their time and effort into creating a video that they’re uncomfortable with filming in the first place — only for it to have a shelf life of three days, and get little to no engagement.

What if I told you, you’re creating the wrong type of video content. Instead of creating and editing videos you can only use once, you should aim to create videos you can leverage over and over again.

A key element you can bring to your marketing and business is implementing videos on your website. You need strong calls to action on all of your websites and social media. In order to create these CTA videos, I recommend that you use Loom.com.

Loom is a free service that allows you to use your computer screen as a background, instead of the green screen backdrops everyone has been overusing on Zoom. You should use Loom for every landing page on your website with a call to action. You want to tell the people who they are, why they’re there, what they’re going to get and the action you want them to take.

For example, pull up a landing page on your website, click the Loom Google plug-in button, start recording your video and create a call-to-action video where you draw your lead into filling out your form.

You can do this in under a minute with no editing. This is a simple starting point for new video creators, and it’s a really effective way to get more conversions.

2. Repurpose content

While we’re on the topic of creating content that you can leverage over and over, another marketing tool I recommend using is Rev.com. Whether it’s a listing presentation, a buyer’s presentation or something else, you can use Rev to repurpose your existing presentations.

One way to get the most out of this tool is to record yourself on Loom, then upload your recorded presentation to Rev and transcribe it. You’ll get a written transcript of your presentation, and voila! You’ve got yourself a blog post you can add to your website.

Even better? Include the corresponding presentation video at the top of the post, and you’ll have another follow-up sequence to send out to your database. The service costs $1.25 per minute to convert audio or video to text.

The website will give you a written transcript of your video that has 99 percent accuracy. While there are other free transcribers online, they can’t compete with that accuracy. You’ll find yourself spending a lot of time correcting mistakes, and if you miss one of those mistakes, it could make you look unprofessional.

3. Outsourcing

A lot of real estate agents spend time trying to research and improve the skill set they’re lacking. If you film a video or need to create a social media copy quickly, this plan of research and improvement isn’t very effective.

Websites like Upwork and Fiverr are talent marketplaces that will allow you to outsource and leverage off work that are too tedious and time-consuming or you don’t have enough experience to take on.

For example, you can post that you’re looking for a video editor, and 20 people will apply. In the job description, I recommend asking that they don’t attach a resume, because you want to see if they can follow and read instructions. It also doesn’t matter what their resume says because they may lie. What you want is to see examples of their work that reinforce and prove their skills.

Outsourcing is a miracle, it gets you out of your own way and allows you not to waste your time on editing videos or doing work you’re not interested in.

Don’t miss out on these great tools by ignoring them. We believe these three real estate marketing tools will help you improve your marketing in 2020, by saving you time, improving your focus and enhancing your brand.

Kathleen Black is the CEO of Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. Connect with her on Instagram at @kathleenblackcoaching or through her website ItTakesa.Team.