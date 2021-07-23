In this edition of The Real Word, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss Biden’s executive order, why singles are moving and Opendoor’s new referral rewards program.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Last week, in an opinion piece, Bernice Ross, consultant and Inman contributor, detailed how President Biden’s executive order from early July could impact licensing and continuing education requirements nationally. She broke down the laws governing reciprocity in each state and why implementing national reciprocity would be a “logistical nightmare.”

“If you had this reciprocity, where basically your license is good everywhere — [is it] good or bad for the industry?” Byron asked. In this episode, Byron and Nicole debated the impact of implementing national reciprocity, and what the benefits could be for real estate agents.

More this week: A new Cinch Home Services survey showed the reasons why singles opt to move to new cities or states. According to Realtor magazine, singles leave cities where they ended romantic relationships. “Singles were more than two times as likely to make such a post-breakup move during the pandemic than before it, the survey found,” the article reported.

Byron and Nicole went through the top criteria for how singles choose where to move to next (based on survey results) as well as the top cities of choice.

Opendoor launched a new program for agents to earn rewards from seller transactions. This new referral program “allows listing agents to earn a 1 percent commission for every seller who chooses to accept an Opendoor cash offer,” Inman reported.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

