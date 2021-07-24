Every agent needs an amazing bio for clients to check out as they do their homework, but it can be tough to come up with one, especially if you have little experience. If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few tips (and examples worth borrowing).

New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

This post was largely taken from Christy Murdock’s work published on Inman.

The blank page can be a scary thing, making it difficult to put your thoughts together or even to know where to begin. When you’re writing your agent bio, you want to be both informative and engaging, ensuring that you stand out from the crowded field of agents in your market.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 73 percent of homebuyers and 77 percent of sellers contacted only one agent before deciding with whom to work. That means that your marketing needs to be on point.

We looked at some well-developed “about us” pages to see what information you should be including in your bio. Then we put those items together to create a questionnaire that will get you started as you gather talking points for your next bio.

1. Start with a strong opener

Pam DeCourcey, Pam DeCourcey & Company in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

DeCourcey’s bio is as sunshiney and friendly as she is. It starts with a glimpse into her personal life that draws in the reader and makes them want to connect to this cheerful mom. By leading with the personal, this bio builds rapport with the reader. This is reinforced by the use of DeCourcey’s first name throughout, further emphasizing her personality.

Diane Terry, Windermere Real Estate in Seattle, Washington

Terry’s bio starts with an attention-grabbing opener — Diane’s life has been a series of big, brave moves — that will no doubt resonate with potential buyers and sellers looking to engage her services.

By emphasizing her background and the moves she herself has made in life, Terry’s bio lets potential clients know that she understands the journey they are going through on a personal level.

2. Choose between first person and third person

Sarah Durbin, Owner, Next Home Sierra Realty in Reno, Nevada

Durbin’s bio is written in first person, which makes it feel personal and gives the reader a sense of her voice. Here, you get a sense of both her widely varied experience and background, and the dynamic energy that allows her to do so many things so well.

3. Incorporate quotes from yourself and your clients

Amber Tkaczuk, Nebraska Realty in Omaha, Nebraska

I wrote this bio for Tkaczuk with an emphasis on incorporating quotes from Tkaczuk herself and her satisfied clients. Though it is written in third person, Amber’s voice and personality come through in the quotes directly from her.

In addition, incorporating a client testimonial within the bio adds authenticity and highlights the testimonial itself. This way, its message doesn’t get lost among others in a page full of testimonials.

4. Choose a formal or informal tone

Teresa Losito, Garcia Properties in St. Louis, Missouri

All of the bios at Garcia Properties are short and sweet, adding more impact in a relatively small space. Losito’s is full of energy, giving you insight into the way she works professionally, the way she acts personally and the passion she has for the neighborhoods she serves.

This is a fun, high-impact bio that is sure to appeal — especially to younger buyers and those looking for an informal, relatable attitude in their real estate agent.

Cheryl Lang, Verani Realty in Londonderry, New Hampshire

By contrast, Lang’s bio is more structured, in keeping with the more formal overall vibe of the website and brokerage brand. Note that she doesn’t include awards, certifications and designations throughout the text, since these can make for clunky reading. Instead, she lists them at the end of the bio. This allows her to include this important information without interrupting the narrative flow.

5. Add personal details that align with the potential client

Courtney Bass, Courtney Bass + Co in Orlando, Florida

The brief bio for Central Florida broker Courtney Bass aligns her with her ideal client avatar through its emphasis on the fact that she is a Florida native — somewhat rare in a state filled with transplants — and was a professional equestrian for many years. This burnishes Bass’s credentials as a true expert in equestrian properties throughout the Central Florida region she serves.

6. Highlight your media coverage

Norhana “Nora” Ariffin, Halstead in New York City, New York

New York City broker Nora Ariffin has been featured in some of the most prestigious publications in the world, and she highlights that coverage in her impressive bio.

If you’re looking for opportunities to expand your profile, seek out media opportunities through organizations such as HARO or highlight your own well-developed blog, podcast or video content.

7. Highlight your organizational contributions

Angela Territo, Engel & Völkers in Delray Beach, Florida

Have you been a significant contributor to the success of your organization? Did revenue go up once you came on board, or were you responsible for a spike in productivity?

Angela draws attention to her skills as a trainer and coach by showing the impact they have on the organizations she’s served. Highlight the way your contributions raised the bar for your entire team or brokerage and the role you played in making it happen.

8. Focus on the various roles you play

Troy Palmquist, The Address Real Estate in Southern California

Troy Palmquist’s career is multifaceted, encompassing his role within his organization as well as outside it along with his work as a leader and as a hands-on doer.

Many real estate professionals play multiple roles as agent, industry leader, community contributor and more. Consider offsetting these various responsibilities through a variety of photos and subheads within your “about” page.

9. Consider a conversational tone

Jessica Livingston, RE/MAX Northwest in Seattle, Washington

Reading Jessica’s bio is like sitting down and chatting with her in person. Her narrative voice is fun and warm, allowing you to get a glimpse into what it would be like to work with her.

Want to capture this in your own bio? Consider speaking your bio into a voice memo, then having that memo transcribed by a service such as Rev or Otter.

10. Show how your skill affects others

Dave Nimick, Keller Williams Chicago-Lincoln Park in Chicago, Illinois

Throughout his third-person bio, Dave returns again and again to the theme of how his work impacts his clients. He talks about the types of “discerning” clients he serves and describes what they like about working with him. This also gives him the opportunity to describe the large number of referrals he receives, reinforcing his client-centered approach.

11. Make connections between previous experience and real estate

Antonia Aguirre, Realty Austin in Austin, Texas

Often newer real estate agents struggle with connecting their previous experience with their new role as an agent. In some cases, bios leave out prior jobs that are relevant to the practice of real estate. Antonia Aguirre does a great job of connecting the skills needed as an effective healthcare worker to her current job as a real estate agent.

12. Let pictures tell the story

Urban Acres Real Estate in Coralville, Iowa

I had to include this Iowa real estate company for its creative use of photos. Rather than still headshots, they use gifs that show something about each of their agents. Gardener, amateur magician, pet parent, cook — each photo tells a different story and lets you get to know the agents on their roster.

13. Consider unique formatting and personalized stylistic choices

Kaye Placeres, McWilliams | Ballard in Washington D.C. Metro

I wrote this brief bio for Placeres to emphasize both her deep roots in the D.C. area and the various roles she plays. By formatting using a bulleted list instead of a traditional paragraph structure, I drew attention more clearly to her work as a Realtor, the reputation of her brokerage, her recognition from Washingtonian and her experience as an investor.

Leslie Turner, Maison Real Estate in Charleston, South Carolina

Turner’s bio is dynamic and attention-grabbing, starting with brief, conceptual titles that define her and resonate with potential clients.

The structure here is developed around her understanding of her market, work with sellers, work with buyers, bookended by that fabulous intro and a conclusion that focuses on her personal real estate experience within the Charleston market.

Aimee Burrell, Elpis Real Estate Boutique in Chandler, Arizona

While I consulted on this bio, the end result is pure Burrell. It’s written in first person and filled with thoughtful details and insights. Clients who read this will come to their first meeting feeling like they already know Burrell and understand what it will be like to work with her. Warm and inspiring, this bio is filled with glimpses into Burrell’s personal and professional life.

Bonus:

Here are some additional thoughts to keep in mind when putting together a bio:

A bio doesn’t have to be lengthy to be effective. I generally provide both a short version and a longer, multi-paragraph version to my clients. While you may want to use a longer version on your website or on some of your promotional platforms, you may want to keep on hand a shorter version for social media or for marketing collateral, introductions, applications and other times when you need a brief overview of your qualifications.

While many agents are rightfully proud of the certifications and designations they have earned, these should not be presented as a list of acronyms at the end of your name. Take time in your bio to fully name the designations and certifications, and discuss why they matter to your business. For example, if you are an SRES or MRP, say what that is and why it should matter to the potential client reading your bio.

Closing strong is important. Consider whether you want to end with a call to action, a paragraph about your personal interests, or a quote or testimonial.

Developing your better bio questionnaire

The first step toward putting together a bio is gathering your information. Here are some of the items that you may want to consider including. Create your own questionnaire, and find out which talking points resonate most with you — those are probably the ones you’ll want to include in the finished product.

What is your name, title and brokerage?

What markets do you serve?

What specialties, designations or certifications do you hold?

What leadership positions have you held or do you currently hold?

What is your favorite thing about being a real estate professional?

What three words do clients consistently use to describe you?

How does your work impact your brokerage?

Have you been featured as a contributor or expert source in the media?

What content do you create through a blog, podcast or video?

Describe your work in any of the following roles: manager, trainer/educator/coach, leadership team, investor, stager or other relevant contributions.

How did you first get involved in the real estate industry?

Describe your most challenging transaction.

What do you like best about the market or niche you serve?

What is the biggest lesson you have learned as a real estate agent?

What client quotes would you like to include?

What do you hold as a motto or guiding principle?

How have your experiences prior to working in real estate — previous jobs, service to the community or nonprofits — informed your real estate services?

What (if anything) would you like to include about your personal life: family, hobbies, educational background, employment background prior to real estate?

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant with Writing Real Estate. She is also a Florida Realtors faculty member. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagr am and YouTube.