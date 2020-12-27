Struggling with writer’s block? Take a look at these stellar agent bios, understand what makes them pop, and use their best features to guide your writing process.

The blank page can be a scary thing, making it difficult to put your thoughts together or even to know where to begin. When you’re writing your agent bio, you want to be both informative and engaging, ensuring that you stand out from the crowded field of agents in your market.

By looking at well-developed agent bios, we can reverse-engineer the writing process and determine what elements make them work so well. Check out these examples to find the starting point for your new or revised 2021 bio.

1. Start with a strong opener

Pam DeCourcey, Pam DeCourcey & Company in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

DeCourcey’s bio is as sunshiney and friendly as she is. It starts with a glimpse into her personal life that draws in the reader and makes them want to connect to this cheerful mom. By leading with the personal, this bio builds rapport with the reader. This is reinforced by the use of DeCourcey’s first name throughout, further emphasizing her personality.

Diane Terry, Windermere Real Estate in Seattle, Washington

Terry’s bio starts with an attention-grabbing opener (Diane’s life has been a series of big, brave moves) that will no doubt resonate with potential buyers and sellers looking to engage her services.

By emphasizing her background and the moves she herself has made in life, Terry’s bio lets potential clients know that she understands the journey they are going through on a personal level.

2. Choose between first person and third person

Sarah Durbin, Owner, Next Home Sierra Realty in Reno, Nevada

Durbin’s bio is written in first person, which makes it feel personal and gives the reader a sense of her voice. Here, you get a sense of both her widely varied experience and background, and the dynamic energy that allows her to do so many things so well.

3. Incorporate quotes from yourself and your clients

Amber Tkaczuk, Nebraska Realty in Omaha, Nebraska

I wrote this bio for Tkaczuk with an emphasis on incorporating quotes from Tkaczuk herself and her satisfied clients. Though it is written in third person, Amber’s voice and personality come through in the quotes directly from her.

In addition, incorporating a client testimonial within the bio adds authenticity and highlights the testimonial itself. This way, its message doesn’t get lost among others in a page full of testimonials.

4. Choose a formal or informal tone

Teresa Losito, Garcia Properties in St. Louis, Missouri

All of the bios at Garcia Properties are short and sweet, adding more impact in a relatively small space. Losito’s is full of energy, giving you insight into the way she works professionally, the way she acts personally and the passion she has for the neighborhoods she serves.

This is a fun, high-impact bio that is sure to appeal — especially to younger buyers and those looking for an informal, relatable attitude in their real estate agent.

Cheryl Lang, Verani Realty in Londonderry, New Hampshire

By contrast, Lang’s bio is more structured, in keeping with the more formal overall vibe of the website and brokerage brand. Note that she doesn’t include awards, certifications and designations throughout the text, since these can make for clunky reading. Instead, she lists them at the end of the bio. This allows her to include this important information without interrupting the narrative flow.

5. Add personal details that align with the potential client

Courtney Bass, Courtney Bass + Co in Orlando, Florida

The brief bio for Central Florida broker Courtney Bass aligns her with her ideal client avatar through its emphasis on the fact that she is a Florida native — somewhat rare in a state filled with transplants — and was a professional equestrian for many years. This burnishes Bass’s credentials as a true expert in equestrian properties throughout the Central Florida region she serves.

6. Consider unique formatting and personalized stylistic choices

Kaye Placeres, McWilliams | Ballard in Washington D.C. Metro

I wrote this brief bio for Placeres to emphasize both her deep roots in the D.C. area and the various roles she plays. By formatting using a bulleted list instead of a traditional paragraph structure, I drew attention more clearly to her work as a Realtor, the reputation of her brokerage, her recognition from Washingtonian and her experience as an investor.

Leslie Turner, Maison Real Estate in Charleston, South Carolina

Turner’s bio is dynamic and attention-grabbing, starting with brief, conceptual titles that define her and resonate with potential clients.

The structure here is developed around her understanding of her market, work with sellers, work with buyers, bookended by that fabulous intro and a conclusion that focuses on her personal real estate experience within the Charleston market.

Aimee Burrell, Elpis Real Estate Boutique in Chandler, Arizona

While I consulted on this bio, the end result is pure Burrell. It’s written in first person and filled with thoughtful details and insights. Clients who read this will come to their first meeting feeling like they already know Burrell and understand what it will be like to work with her. Warm and inspiring, this bio is filled with glimpses into Burrell’s personal and professional life.

Bonus:

Here are some additional thoughts to keep in mind when putting together a bio:

Choosing between first-person and third-person voice when writing your bio can be a challenge. First person is often more informal and conversational, while third person may lend an air of authority and formality. When writing bios for clients, I always offer a draft version in each voice in order to help clients choose the one that sounds best to them.

A bio doesn’t have to be lengthy to be effective. I generally provide both a short version and a longer, multi-paragraph version to my clients. While you may want to use a longer version on your website or on some of your promotional platforms, you may want to keep on hand a shorter version for social media or for marketing collateral, introductions, applications and other times when you need a brief overview of your qualifications.

While many agents are rightfully proud of the certifications and designations they have earned, these should not be presented as a list of acronyms at the end of your name. Take time in your bio to fully name the designations and certifications, and discuss why they matter to your business. For example, if you are an SRES or MRP, say what that is and why it should matter to the potential client reading your bio.

Closing strong is important. Consider whether you want to end with a call to action, a paragraph about your personal interests, or a quote or testimonial.

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant with Writing Real Estate. She is also a Florida Realtors faculty member. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagr am and YouTube.