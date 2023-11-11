The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.
Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: Catch up with the “mother of all lawsuits” and all of the other so-called copycats that have followed in the wake of Sitzer | Burnett.
At the end of the Sitzer | Burnett trial, there was a sense of relief, despite the verdict and its attendant financial reward. “That was bad, but at least it’s over.”
Well, buckle up, buttercup, because the hits just keep on coming in the form of a series of new lawsuits beginning just minutes after the end of Sitzer | Burnett. First it was additional brokerages and other states, then rumors about conversations between the DOJ and the plaintiffs’ attorney from Sitzer and then — wait for it — “the mother of all commission suits.”
“Litigation on the initial cases moved slowly through the courts for the first few years. But since late October, when a jury sided with homeseller-plaintiffs in one of the highest profile suits, consumers have filed a string of new cases in various different states,” according to Jim Dalrymple’s roundup of the ongoing and newly filed suits.
“Defendants’ unlawful, anticompetitive conduct causes America’s home buyers to pay inflated commissions for broker services they misrepresent as free, to pay inflated prices for the homes they purchase, and to receive reduced quality broker services,” the complaint states, adding later: “Plaintiffs and the other Class members have each incurred at least thousands of dollars in overcharges as a result of Defendants’ conspiracy.”
