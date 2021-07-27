There is no sector or role in the real estate industry that hasn’t experienced drastic changes over the past year and a half. In fact, just the highs and lows from the past few weeks are enough to warrant massive strategy upgrades for individual professionals and businesses in the industry. 

So, we at Inman are giving you exactly what you need — a platform and a forum to discuss the future of the industry, your roles, and how you and your businesses fit within the larger context of the industry. 

Join us in person for Inman Connect Las Vegas this year, Oct. 26-28, for three days to have the conversations that’ll help you plan for the future and analyze what disruptive moves by big companies really will mean for you. This will be your last chance to lock in these prices for your ICLV ticket. They go up on Aug. 1.

As is the case with every Inman event, the most celebrated, experienced, and successful superstars from our industry and beyond will be there — onstage and off! The first round of speakers has been announced, and it includes:

  • Former major league baseball player and bestselling author Chris Singleton
  • CEOs of CoStar Group, Redfin, Realogy Expansion Brands, Coldwell Banker, and more
  • Marketing superstars Katie Lance, Marki Lemons-Ryhal, and Chelsea Peitz

Head on over to the event website here to explore who else will be speaking at Inman Connect Las Vegas, and then reserve your spot before the prices go up! 

Additionally, if you are a luxury real estate agent or a broker, or are trying to become one, join us a day early at the Aria, Las Vegas for a dedicated event — Luxury Connect — to discuss what it takes to succeed in luxury real estate, no matter what. Learn more here

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees. 

