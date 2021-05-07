Can you believe it’s May? I love it. This week, we announced that Inman Connect Las Vegas is back, and our three-day virtual Inman Connect event is right around the corner in June.

But May is synonymous with new beginnings, sunshine, warmth — and renewal. (Also: flowers and tacos.)

While the market continues its sustained insanity, I’ve been having conversations with many of you who are looking upstream to our next industry shifts: the continued opening of the country, a vaccinated majority, seasonal consumer optimism, and for some, spring business cleaning and refreshing.

So, while listings are selling themselves, we all know that change is coming. We’ll be ready — will you?

Set your intentions now

What has changed in your business? What will be the new rules of real estate marketing? Technology? Is there a new business model you are considering? Are you looking to rebrand? Do you need fresh ideas to capture new sellers or buyers with social video or Instagram? How do you influence in such a digital new world?

It’s all up for renewal

In this spirit of discovery, this May 18 at Inman Connect Now we have outstanding new content and speakers — and a fresh new format! It’s the perfect day to:

Connect and share your intentions with a friend (or new business partner) Get clear. Verbally share your intentions with yourself Create new rituals Improve work-life balance

Who do you have in your corner?

May 18, we’ll be discussing and sharing all of the above with some of the best practitioners in the industry — fresh to our Connect Now stage:

Seth O’Byrne, Compass

Erica Collica, Max Broock Detroit

Farrah Brittany, The Agency

Sarita Dua, Keller Williams

Bill Lublin, Century21

David Marine, Coldwell Banker

Guy Gal, Side

Jimmy Burgess, Berkshire Hathaway

Peter Lorimer, Corcoran Global Living

And many more

Join me for coffee talk, some very special guests, and an extended Inman Morning Show LIVE before General Session with Brad Inman’s kick-off. I look forward to seeing you whether it’s your first time or your 15th! We’ll renew our energies together.

