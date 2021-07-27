New York City-based real estate startup Landis has raised $165 million in a Series A funding round, the company announced. 

Founded by Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit in 2018, Landis’ mission is to make homeownership accessible for prospective buyers who don’t meet the criteria right away.

Landis works with prospective homebuyers who are unable to get mortgages due to credit, a lack of savings, or debt, according to the release. After vetting them, Landis backs the ones who have the potential to qualify for a mortgage in a year to two years. Landis then purchases the home for the prospective buyer and rents it to them until they are able to qualify for a mortgage and buy it. Those renters are also given access to Landis coaches who help get them mortgage ready.

The most recent funding round was led by Sequoia Capital with participants from Arrive, a branch of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Will Smith’s Dreamers VC, and Signia Venture Partners

“We understand that people can fall on tough times, but no one should be locked out of homeownership forever. Whatever their situation, we give our clients easy, achievable steps to become eligible for a mortgage. Getting ready for a mortgage is often a stressful and difficult process. Landis makes it easy, fun and approachable,”  Petit said in a statement. 

As of today, the Landis Homeownership app can be utilized for free by anyone who has an iPhone. The app’s platform displays a user’s credit, down payment, savings, and debt. It also lays out the steps they need to take to successfully get a mortgage. 

“What makes Landis unique is our ability to coach anyone to homeownership,” Berdugo said in a statement. “This new funding will allow us to help more Americans on their path to homeownership by expanding to new states, hiring talent nationwide and providing a better experience to our clients and partner agents and lenders.”

Since launching, Landis has secured a total of $182 million in debt and equity.

“Landis is an innovative company that also has a social mission we are aligned with. We are excited to be part of a journey that helps Americans achieve homeownership through financial education,” Will Smith said in a statement.

Email Libertina Brandt

 

apps
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription