Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the week, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this week’s Inman Top 5.

1. New law will limit what teams can call themselves

Dozens of teams will likely have to rebrand thanks to a state law that prohibits the use of terms such as “group” and “LLC.”

2. Bidding wars are cooling off: How to prepare for a shift


What happens when the market starts to tilt in buyers’ favor? Here’s what agents need to be thinking through, preparing for and learning about to better serve their future clients.

3. EXp rakes in $1B in revenue, sees soaring agent count

The virtual brokerage now boasts 58,263 agents and brokers, a jump of 87 percent year over year, according to a Q2 earnings report released Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know.

4. Free leads from Google: How to set up, optimize your Google My Business page

5. In another strong quarter, Keller Williams sees transactions jump 35% over last year

The company’s global agent count increased 9.6 percent year over year as rumors continue to swirl about whether the company will go public this year. Here’s everything you need to know.

