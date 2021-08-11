OneDay, a company that helps senior care facilities, funeral homes and apartment communities create marketing videos, announced in a press release the closing of $19 million in Series B funding.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

OneDay, a company that helps senior care facilities, funeral homes and apartment communities create marketing videos, announced in a press release the closing of $19 million in Series B funding.

“The round was led by Volition Capital, a Boston-based growth equity firm that invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet and consumer sectors,” the release stated. Silverton Partners also had a role in the round after leading the company’s Series A round.

Since its launch in 2017, OneDay has raised a total of $25 million. The most recent cash influx will stimulate hiring and product expansion.

OneDay launched its tool for residential leasing agents in May.

Called Convey, the video automation and storytelling service allows property managers and apartment community marketing teams to easily produce videos to showcase units, amenities and overall community benefits.

Agents can use the video application, in either a mobile or browser environment, for personalized follow-ups with prospects, virtual tours, property promotions and direct sales. The app includes viewing statistics and notifications, video email results, and tools for direct interaction with pending residents.

Convey is also leveraged for ongoing tenant relations using a suite of communication features, including direct-from-video texting and comment threads.

“There is a significant growth opportunity for video platforms that increase real estate occupancy rates and improve resident experiences,” Sean Cantwell, managing partner at Volition Capital, said in the press release. “We see OneDay strengthening its leadership position with a continued trend towards the use of personalized video content for tenant sales and engagement.”

Venture capital continues to pour into proptech companies that serve the rental industry. In 2020, Zumper hauled in $60 million, while in April, Guesty announced a $50 million raise, and last month, RentSpree secured $8 million.

“OneDay’s flagship product, OneDay for Senior Living, launched in 2017, allowing senior living communities to digitally record and preserve senior living residents’ life stories and increase occupancy,” according to the release.

Clint Lee, co-founder and CEO of OneDay, said the company’s initial success in video for senior living paved the way for its entry into other real estate-centric industries.

“Working closely in the senior living industry for over four years, we’ve seen the power of video storytelling and its impact on businesses and the lives they serve,” he said in the release. “With this new partnership with Volition Capital, we will continue to build and scale our innovative technology so more businesses and individuals can leverage video to drive results in their business.”

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.