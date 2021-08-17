Have you started thinking about 2022 yet? What to expect? How to prepare for it? How to plan, grow and succeed next year? Because your competition, your colleagues, and our industry leaders have!

And they will be preparing for a super successful 2022 at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 25-27, 2022 at the New York Hilton Midtown. 

We released 100 presale tickets last week, and they sold out quickly. So, we decided to add another 100 presale tickets for Inman Select members. Grab your ticket here. If you aren’t a Select member yet, you can sign up here and unlock your presale access. 

Join us in January for three days that’ll equip you with the most turnkey insights, strategies, and predictions you’ll need to prepare and plan for the year ahead. 

Register today!

What to expect? 

  • Superstar speakers, who’ll make predictions for the new year and share their success secrets 
  • Amazing panels, interviews and workshops for best practices that work
  • Top-notch networking
  • The most fun event at a larger cooler venue — New York Hilton Midtown
  • Grand Inman Connect 25th anniversary celebrations

For additional insights on what to expect at the event, take a look at our first announcement article for Inman Connect New York

Don’t wait and take advantage of the presale tickets to reserve your spot at the best price. Once they’re gone, the price goes up. 

