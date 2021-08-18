Each year, the Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., but this year’s list is particularly notable, as it showcases companies that have persevered through the unprecedented challenges brought about in 2020.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., in a statement. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Over 200 companies in the real estate industry made the ranking, many of which will be familiar to Inman readers, including real estate search portal Ojo Labs, home Swap provider Knock, Utah-based brokerage Homie, and luxury brokerage The Agency.

A number of real estate-adjacent companies, like marketing startup Luxury Presence and online notarization platform Notarize, also made the list.

“We’re truly honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine and be part of such an impressive list of companies making tremendous strides and impact within their industries.” said Pat Kinsel, CEO and founder of Notarize, which ranked 114th.

Real estate* companies and their rankings on the Inc. 5,000 2021:

18. Chasen Companies

36. DealMachine

49. OJO Labs

56. Big Block Realty

166. Spartan Investment Group

178. Rent To Retirement

194. MZ Capital Partners

201. Onicx

296. GSH Group

305. Homie

327. AptAmigo

369. Knock

374. Equity & Help

435. AvenueWest Global Franchise

441. 1 Percent Lists

452. West and Main Homes

453. Dobrin Properties

454. Napali Capita

511. The Building People

541. Ashby & Graff Real Estate

551. Leonardo247

649. OnePiece Work

667. Bluefield Capital

735. COhatch

769. Alpha Capital Partners

793. Priority Title & Escrow

865. Realty One Group Affiliates

918. Houwzer

929. VRX Media Group

947. London Foster

965. Urban Gravity

1,009. Belvoir Real Estate Group

1,030. 1st Class Real Estate

1,055. United Real Estate Group

1,085. Signature Closers

1,103. The DJ & Lindsey Team Real Estate

1,129. Realvolve

1,146. SoLa Impact

1,244. ROC Title

1,313. Realty Partners

1,325. CrowdStreet

1,339. Phoenix Collateral Advisors

1,341. Expert Realty Solutions

1,346. Perfect Office Solutions

1,385.Occidental Management

1,401. First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation

1,404. TenantBase

1,408. BHRS Companies

1,411. URBN Playground

1,412. DLP Real Estate Capital

1,415. Huntington & Ellis – A Real Estate Agency

1,433. BKM Capital Partners

1,568. Ginn Group

1,575. AccuTitle

1,624. Matt Smith Real Estate Group

1,653. World Wide Land Transfer

1,670. Keyrenter Property Management

1,671. Watters International Realty

1,692. Amherst Madison Treasure Valley

1,696. Realty Group

1,733. PropLogix

1,777. The Redbud Group

1,789. Chance Brown Real Estate

1,817. Capital Square

1,832. United Real Estate Richmond

1,860. CAP Venture Group

1,885. Zook Cabins

1,887. The Ligon Group

1,906. FastExpert

1,934. Anchor Health Properties

1,970. JWB Real Estate Capital

2,002. Consolidated Analytics

2,011. O’Brien Realty

2,093. DMG Investments

2,099. StayLock Storage

2,116. Professional Realty Services International

2,123. Tru Realty

2,223. Escrow Options Group

2,254. Designblendz

2,257. CTW Group

2,274. Freedom Real Estate & Capital

2,279. Lamacchia Realty

2,299. The Reynolds Team Network

2,314. Spire Development

2,351. Core Living

2,355. Landro Realty

2,409. Worth Clark Realty

2,42o. Northwestern Improvement Company

2,426. SANTE Realty Investments

2,436. Aspen Funds

2,447. Smart City Locating

2,485. Abbott Team | eXp Realty

2,514. RPM-RVA

2,521. Mark Spain Real Estate

2,529. Ari Afshar & Associates

2,556. Fund That Flip

2,575. BELCHER REAL ESTATE.

2,580. California Capital Real Estate Advisors

2,594. The Justin Landis Group

2,621. Top Pod

2,627. NAN (Nationwide Appraisal Network)

2,629. Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate

2,635. Chamberlain Holdings

2,642. LINK Real Estate

2,708. MLG Holding Company

2,711. Lake Homes Realty

2,729. Matt Curtis Real Estate

2,736. JWB Property Management

2,766. Fulton Grace Realty

2,772. CapGrow Partners

2,786. Cava Companies

2,805. AMG Enterprises

2,807. Mortgage Financial Services

2,837. The Garrett Companies

2,920. DASMEN Residential

2,948. GC Realty & Development

2,970. Berlin Patten Ebling

2,974. JCM Capital Investments

2,975. TitleSmart

2,991. Texas Tax Protest

3,008. The BAM Companies

3,012. Platinum Realty

3,057.National Land Realty

3,060. Transworld Business Advisors – Colorado

3,077. Gateway Multifamily

3,079. Lonnie Bush Real Estate

3,094. Evernest (formerly known as Golden Key or gkhouses)

3,097. Richardson Properties

3,113. Matt O’Neill Real Estate

3,178. ROVI

3,210. MedCore Partners

3,212. Dhanani Private Equity Group

3,219. Verity Commercial

3,242. CONTI Organization

3,251. RCN Capital

3,282. Sands Investment Group

3,308. Valiant Enterprises

3,312. LendingHome

3,313. North&Co.

3,336. RLAH Real Estate

3,347. Rockstar Capital

3,370. Rent Ready

3,417. The Neiders Company

3,428. Signorelli Company

3,507. Procida Construction Corp

3,522. Conklin & Company

3,546. Jeff Cook Real Estate

3,549. Venture REI

3,611. Capstone Apartment Partners

3,624. Key Realty, LTD

3,661. Beer Home Team at eXp Realty

3,683. RE360

3,716. JP and Associates REALTORS

3,758. The Jenny Maraghy Team

3,782. Crescent Homes

3,794. Skender-Newton Realty

3,795. Skyline Lien Search

3,820. McKee Homes

3,824. Premier Asset Holdings

3,844. 37th Parallel Properties

3,868. Karya Property Management

3,894. Neal

3,917. Norada Real Estate Investments

3,956. The Overton Group

4,014. KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

4,025. NextHome

4,032. Property Management

4,080. PREMIERE PLUS REALTY CO.

4,106. BEVARA

4,145. CA South

4,163. Peoples Company

4,196. Aerial Group

4,199. The Heyl Group

4,204. Conservice

4,209. Aterra Real Estate

4,218. ASAP TAX AND LIEN SEARCH

4,251. Bridge Turnkey Investments

4,278. Home Base Appraisal Management

4,280. At World Properties

4,293. Bridgewater Homes

4,389. On Q Property Management

4,416. Spartan Value Investors

4,437. Rockwell Property Co.

4,462. Capstone Title

4,474 d’aprile properties.

4,485. The Agency

4,497. MEJansen Development Company

4,533. The Cassina Group

4,551. Stewardship Investments

4,561. Foundation Escrow

4,572. OHIO REAL TITLE AGENCY

4,607. New Western

4,608. HomeSmart International

4,656. Northpoint Asset Management

4,695. Nathan Clark Team Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

4,778. Morgan Properties

4,844. ProEquity Asset Management Corporation

4,861. Keller Williams Realty Capital District

4,919. Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage

4,932. HomeVestors of America

4,937. House Buyers of America

4,945. Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate

4,962. Levrose Real Estate

4,965. Equity One Real Estate

4,973. Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

4,997. Elite Pacific Properties

*This list only include companies classified under “real estate,” and not those that may be real estate-focused in different industries, like software (ex: Notarize) or construction (ex: homebuilder Davidson Homes).

