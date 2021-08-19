Agents, brokers, technologists, investors, property managers, marketers, mortgage professionals, teams — whatever your role, whatever your sector within real estate, Inman Connect New York (ICNY), Jan. 25-27, 2022, is for you. It is the ultimate gathering of real estate professionals where you’ll gain learnings, insights and connections to accelerate your growth.

We released a limited number of presale tickets, and they’re selling fast! We expect them to be gone today, so reserve your spot now.

Presale tickets are exclusively for Select subscribers. Not a subscriber yet? Become one here to unlock your ICNY presale access, plus get unlimited access to all the latest news, views and best practices we publish on Inman.com. 

Buy your ticket today!

It has been a while since our last in-person gathering on the East Coast, and this year is extra special for several reasons.

  1. We’re at a new venue.
  2. It’s the 25th anniversary of Inman Connect.
  3. We get to reconnect with all of you!

We’re moving out of Times Square, just a few blocks away, to the Hilton Midtown. It’s a larger venue, in a slightly less crowded area so that you can have the best experience ever. Plus, you’ll have everything that Connect is known for: a stellar lineup, amazing content geared toward each sector of residential real estate and a variety of networking options to reconnect you with the real estate community. 

You will walk with solutions you can implement and insights you can leverage to grow your business. 

 

Inman Connect
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription