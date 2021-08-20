Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the week, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this week’s Inman Top 5.

Rep. Ken Buck and Sen. Mike Lee, ranking members of the House and Senate antitrust subcommittees, have asked the FTC to “closely examine competition issues” in real estate.

Competition eased throughout the nation for Redfin agents, who reported only 60 percent of their offers were part of a bidding war in July.

Buyers are stretching their budgets more than ever, and they want the best their money can buy. If sellers want to capitalize on their homesale, they’ll have to put in the work. Here are 10 seller must-do’s and why they matter to buyers.

There has never been a more critical time to take your communication skills to the next level. Here’s how to connect better with sellers (for the win).