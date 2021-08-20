Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the week, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this week’s Inman Top 5.

1. Lawmakers urge investigation into Zillow acquisition of ShowingTime

Mark Van Scyoc / Shutterstock.com

Rep. Ken Buck and Sen. Mike Lee, ranking members of the House and Senate antitrust subcommittees, have asked the FTC to “closely examine competition issues” in real estate.

2. Summer housing slowdown brings bidding wars back to earth

Steve Proehl and Getty Images

Competition eased throughout the nation for Redfin agents, who reported only 60 percent of their offers were part of a bidding war in July.

3. 10 must-do sale preparation tasks — regardless of market

Avalon_Studio and jayk7 / Getty Images

Buyers are stretching their budgets more than ever, and they want the best their money can buy. If sellers want to capitalize on their homesale, they’ll have to put in the work. Here are 10 seller must-do’s and why they matter to buyers.

4. Cash in on your hard work: 7 steps for getting more online reviews

Yagi Studio via Getty Images

5. Forget scripts: Here’s the secret to fruitful listing conversations

Filadendron via Getty Images

There has never been a more critical time to take your communication skills to the next level. Here’s how to connect better with sellers (for the win).

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Try this to compete with iBuyers and create leads!Watch Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription