When it comes to listing descriptions, some agents just miss the mark. This week, we’re asking you to share the most cliched, worn-out phrases that you’ve been seeing in listing copy. What makes you cringe?

August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Penning an effective, attention-grabbing listing description that doesn’t sound like a overt marketing pitch is a delicate science. Some agents get it right; others, however, resort to cliches and stale phrases that often leave buyers more annoyed than interested. (A word to the wise: Stop.)

This week, we want you to share the most cringe-worthy and overused cliches you’ve been seeing on listing descriptions. To start you off, here are a few examples, shared by Inman contributor Jay Thompson a few years ago: “This one won’t last!” “Honey, stop the car!” “Better than new.”

So, tell us: What corny copy makes you purse your lips and shake your head?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.