Realtor.com has promoted one of its senior executives to lead its product team, the company announced Monday. 

Leslie Jordan | Realtor.com

Leslie Jordan was promoted to the company’s chief product officer, a role where she will head strategy, management, marketing and design efforts across Realtor.com’s product platforms, according to a news release.

Jordan will report to CEO David Doctorow of Move Inc., the website’s parent company.

“Over the past three years, I’ve had the chance to work with one of the most talented and driven teams in the industry,” Jordan said in the release. “As we move forward, I’m excited to work with David and the leadership team to continue to evolve Realtor.com’s product strategy and bring to market the next generation of products that meet consumers wherever they are in their home journey.”

Jordan’s previous title was senior vice president of product strategy. Her former role involved identifying opportunities for growth while overseeing product marketing and strategy, according to the release.

Jordan joined Realtor.com when it acquired Opcity in 2018, where she held the title of head of product. Her professional background includes engineering, sales and product marketing, the company said.

In the statement, Doctorow said Jordan’s leadership has been “an integral part” of the company’s product team.

“Her strong consumer product acumen and proven track record will be essential as we continue to evolve our experience to empower people along their real estate journey, help them understand their options, and deliver personalized experiences,” Doctorow said.

The company reported its revenue rose by 36 percent in the 2021 fiscal year. Its services include a website and mobile app that help buyers and sellers analyze property listings and locate real estate agents to assist with their transactions. The website operates under a license from the National Association of Realtors.

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
The best of the real estate community is gathering in-person this October. Grab your ticket before prices go up Sep. 1! GET YOUR TICKET×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription