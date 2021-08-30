Realtor.com has promoted one of its senior executives to lead its product team, the company announced Monday.

Leslie Jordan was promoted to the company’s chief product officer, a role where she will head strategy, management, marketing and design efforts across Realtor.com’s product platforms, according to a news release.

Jordan will report to CEO David Doctorow of Move Inc., the website’s parent company.

“Over the past three years, I’ve had the chance to work with one of the most talented and driven teams in the industry,” Jordan said in the release. “As we move forward, I’m excited to work with David and the leadership team to continue to evolve Realtor.com’s product strategy and bring to market the next generation of products that meet consumers wherever they are in their home journey.”

Jordan’s previous title was senior vice president of product strategy. Her former role involved identifying opportunities for growth while overseeing product marketing and strategy, according to the release.

Jordan joined Realtor.com when it acquired Opcity in 2018, where she held the title of head of product. Her professional background includes engineering, sales and product marketing, the company said.

In the statement, Doctorow said Jordan’s leadership has been “an integral part” of the company’s product team.

“Her strong consumer product acumen and proven track record will be essential as we continue to evolve our experience to empower people along their real estate journey, help them understand their options, and deliver personalized experiences,” Doctorow said.

The company reported its revenue rose by 36 percent in the 2021 fiscal year. Its services include a website and mobile app that help buyers and sellers analyze property listings and locate real estate agents to assist with their transactions. The website operates under a license from the National Association of Realtors.

