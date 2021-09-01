LendingHome, a online lender that focuses on working with home flippers and rental investors, announced Wednesday that it is rebranding and will change its name to “Kiavi.”

In a statement, the company described the new name as a “phonetic representation of the Italian word ‘chiave,’ meaning ‘key.'” The name also “embodies the company’s aspirations,” the statement continued. Michael Bourque, the firm’s CEO, added that the company is proud to have built “a technology platform designed specifically for today’s residential real estate investor.”

Michael Bourque

“As the company transitions to Kiavi, management’s goal is to continue expanding the tools available to investors across the real estate investment lifecycle,” Bourque said in the statement. “We believe there is a tremendous opportunity to bring technology and data-driven insights to the entire process.”

Kiavi, née LendingHome, was founded in 2013 and has originated a total of $7.8 billion in loans for 35,000 projects, according to the statement. The company touts its ability to lend quickly and with a simplified, tech-based process — something it compares to the “antiquated, inefficient, paper-based processes” that it believes other lenders use.

The company specifically targets investors who plan to either flip or rent out their properties. As a result, it touts investor-oriented bridge loan-style products, among other things.

In its statement, the company also noted that the new name is meant to reflect the growth and change it has seen in recent years, including the debut of loans for rental investors. And Bourque said that as Kiavi, the company will continue to build on the insights it has gained from past experience.

“With over 900 million data points to inform our machine learning models, we’re looking forward to continuing to build on this experience to help real estate investors grow and scale,” he said in the statement. “The new brand sets us up for our next chapter.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
EXTENDED: You have one more day to save $300 on your ticket to Inman Connect Las Vegas! Prices go up at midnight.GET YOUR TICKET×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription