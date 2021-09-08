Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Dreaming up a marketing campaign that’s both engaging and fresh is no easy task. Luckily, there are so many places to look for inspiration when creativity runs dry. Real estate is chock-full of creative individuals and teams who make good use of both digital and print mediums to reach the right people and leave a lasting impact.

Whether it’s a sleek landing page, a film-like listing video or even a glossy brochure … we want to see the best of the best of real estate marketing. So, we’re inviting you to share your favorites, be it your own campaign or someone else’s. All we ask is that you provide links or screenshots with your answers.