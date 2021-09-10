Looking for a quick catchup on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. 40 winning lead-generation strategies agents are using right now

Here’s Jimmy Burgess’ list of 40 buyer and seller lead generation strategies that agents out there are using to win deals right now. In the video, find out why he thinks you should start with the last three.

2. Largest MLS in nation signs off on slew of big changes to listings

ANDRIK LANGFIELD PETRIDES on Unsplash

California Regional MLS, which boasts more than 108,000 subscribers, has instituted changes on how listing agents and brokers appear on online listing pages.

3. 10 bonkers real estate marketing strategies that actually worked

Jovo Marjanovic / EyeEm/10’000 Hours/Jupiterimages/Getty Images.

Hiring the artist to Pope Francis and Nelson Mandela, private jets, personable puppy pics — Inman reached out to agents across the U.S. and beyond to share the most outlandish marketing ploys that have worked for them.

4. Ever struggle for words? Here’s how to nail client conversations

Canva

The authors of “Exactly What to Say for Real Estate Agents” provided 30 magic words to help agents have the tough conversations. Here, Bernice Ross boils down the top takeaways and adds a few suggestions.

5. Instagram and Facebook made easy: 30+ tips every agent needs

Canva

Social media is a huge undertaking in real estate, but it’s also a powerful, mostly free tool that can reach more clients with less effort, if you do it right. Here are the tools and tips you need to make it easy from social media guru Katie Lance.

