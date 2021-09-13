Two months after buying a private Palm Beach island for $85 million, its new owner is planning to relist the private paradise for $120 million.

After purchasing and demolishing a Palm Beach mansion that belonged to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, developer Todd Michael Glaser bought nearby Tarpon Island off the Intracoastal Waterway for approximately $85 million in July. He announced plans to develop the 2½-acre island — which is currently only accessible by private bridge, boat, helicopter or seaplane — to double the size of its solitary 1930s-era home to 22,000 square feet.

Glaser is planning to list Tarpon Island again in October, with an asking price of $120 million for the property as-is or $200 million with the planned renovation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Those plans have also included adding a tennis pavilion, a second 120-feet-long swimming pool and a golfing area. The property was listed with Lawrence A. Moens Associates.

“A $100 million house isn’t that crazy any more, believe it or not,” Glaser told the Journal, adding that waiting for the renovation means that the price could go up.

A popular town with one percenters like former President Donald Trump, Palm Beach has seen its real estate prices skyrocket since the start of the pandemic. By May 2021, the median price of a single-family home reached $475,000, a 30 percent increase from the same time last year.

Nonetheless, those kind of price leaps are usually observed with homes that cost less than $5 million. Uber-expensive properties tend to sit on the market for longer due to the small size of the buyer pool.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

listing agent | luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Prepare for this fall with top agents & brokers at Connect Now on September 21.GET YOUR TICKET×
We're curating the best agent content and sending it straight to your inbox. Our Agent Edge Newsletter is your competitive advantage.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription