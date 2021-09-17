In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss flipping in a low-inventory market, how nearly half of renters think they’ll never be able to afford a home, and real estate agents on TikTok.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

As we know, inventory is scarce right now. In this episode, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss their experience with house flippers who are taking out high-interest loans to combat that and this Wall Street Journal article.

Plus, a new survey finds that nearly half of renters worry that they’ll never be able to afford a home. Byron and Nicole discuss the impact on mostly Gen Zers and millennials.

Marketeer of the week: Using a TikTok trend in real estate

“The rise of TikTok has given real estate agents another social media platform — and a trendy new dance — to help promote their business,” Inman’s Libertina Brandt reported this week about agents using the chopping dance in their marketing. Byron and Nicole’s advice: If you’re going to attempt a viral trend — do it well.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.