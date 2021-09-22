It’s Marketing and Branding Month at Inman, but the conversation on how to improve your marketing strategies will continue long after. One place you can pick up the conversations again, with your brightest peers and sharpest competitors, is at Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV) — Oct. 26-28. 

Top-performing agents and brokers, social media gurus from around the country, and the best marketers will be sharing their insider tips and secrets at Inman Connect this year — ones that actually work and yield results. Join us to learn how to up your marketing game for the rest of this year and beyond. 

All three days are peppered with sessions that will provide you valuable insights on how to improve your marketing tactics to advertise your listings, attract new leads, and create a brand for yourself. In addition, we’ll go deeper into how agents can optimize their online presence on Oct. 26 during the Agent Marketing track. 

During those two hours, the most creative marketing minds in the industry share learnings on: 

  • Jumpstarting your Instagram marketing plan for 2022
  • How to create and use your content calendar
  • Optimizing your Instagram profile to get found, get followed and get leads
  • How to repurpose content
  • Best ways to use Reels and video on social channels

You’ll be hearing from marketing gurus Katie Lance and Marki Lemons-Ryhal; National Director of Social Sales at Fidelity National Financial, Chelsea Pietz; and other experts. Explore the full ICLV agenda, and reserve your spot before we sell out

Pro tip: To maximize your learning and presence at the event, come with your team! Plus, you unlock exclusive discounts when you attend as a group. Learn more

