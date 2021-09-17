Lone Wolf's Recruit helps brokers sniff out the best agents

Lone Wolf’s Recruit will help brokerages maximize their ROI on recruiting efforts and find more agents who are likely to succeed.

Lone Wolf Recruit is an agent recruiting management solution for brokerages and teams.

Platforms: Browser, mobile-responsive

Ideal for: All size brokerages and teams

Top selling points :

Ease of use

Fit Scoring system

MLS-connected agent search

Performance metrics

Availability as a stand-alone product

Top concern

Some brokers might want to see integrations with existing onboarding tools and other forms of new agent setup software. However, because this is a Lone Wolf product, expect such connections to be on the roadmap. Another concern, I was also a little surprised not to see retention-oriented features.

What you should know

Lone Wolf Recruit is software for brokers and teams to manage their agent recruitment practices better. It provides performance scoring and analysis for ensuring the right fit and leverages market data in myriad ways to help leaders justify decisions. This corner of the prop-tech space continues to surge as competition gets heated for top agents and teams between traditional industry players and new well-funded, tech-first brokerages.

What I saw is kind of what I expected to see: another well-designed, data-driven real estate business solution from Lone Wolf Technologies.

I really liked its last product in the agent-data milieu, Insights, designed to look inward for performance. Recruit, then, is an external look and excellent next step in Lone Wolf’s mission to build the industry’s most effective collection of real estate business software.

In short, Recruit is a CRM for finding new agents.

But it sure would be nice to find buyer and seller leads as easily as Recruit makes it to find your office’s next star.

Recruiting managers — or brokers — can search by ZIP code to uncover who’s performing best where. Or, if they already know, use the search tool to look them up by name and dig into how they’re doing. Keep getting beat on significant listings by the same team? Go find a few of its members.

The initial interface is very Google-like, mainly in appearance. It’s spartan and intuitive, and it leaves no confusion as to why you’ve logged in.

Recruit connects with about 123 multiple listing services (MLSs) at the time of this demo, consisting of about 55 percent of the nation’s working agents. The effort to add more MLS connections is ongoing.

Users can rank the resulting list by several metrics, including the number of sides closed, total volume, listing distribution, and average deal size, among other critical points in assessing an agent’s value to a brokerage.

When a few options stand out, Recruit can assign others the task of tracking them down, using whatever in-house platform would be most effective. In many cases, a phone call might be an excellent first step. Ensure you’re following best practices when it comes to contacting other agents.

You can categorize targets according to interest and activity level, with categories like Actively Recruiting, Not Interested, Watching, Recruited. All other recruiting leaders working within the system will see the updates, ensuring no one wades into the same pool.

Brokers and other admins can view everyone’s actions or drill down into the activity of specific recruiters. It’s easy to manage, absent of any complicated admin setup or permissions management.

Another way Recruit can identify candidates is by building personas based on current agents. The system automatically assigns each person on your active roster a “Fit Score” based on more than 30 metrics from when they entered your brokerage.

Clicking on an agent slides out an agent scorecard, for lack of a better term. It’s essentially a resume and a very well-designed one at that.

For me, a standout feature is how easy it is to determine how well each agent is doing in their respective ZIP codes.

The profile contains a simple graphic that depicts a series of interconnected boxes labeled with each ZIP code. The size of each is determined by their activity in the corresponding ZIP code.

In the future, heat maps would be an excellent way to depict performance, as would social media activity in assessing a prospect’s market influence. (These aren’t flaws, just ideas for improvement.)

The Fit Score of each agent can be used as a basis to find similarly active agents operating nearby.

Users can deploy an internal tagging system can be deployed as a way to let other recruiters know standout items, such as “Good for Mary’s team” or “Luxury” or “New Construction.” You get the idea.

The entire mobile-responsive platform can be sold as a stand-alone solution, a smart move by Lone Wolf. Not only is applying a system to recruiting critical to those who want to be good at it, and it’s a clever way for Lone Wolf to find its own new customers.

Again, the user experience flows nicely from Analyze to Assess to Assign, its three “modules” of activity. It’s never visually overcrowded or heavy; users can log in for a few minutes, complete their tasks, and get back to work. It can offer solid peace of mind to anxious brokers.

Recruit aims to help brokerages maximize their ROI on recruiting efforts and find more agents who are more likely to succeed.

The butts-in-seats approach is so 1990s.

