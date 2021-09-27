An established Tennessee real estate brokerage will expand its team and do business under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, the franchise network announced Wednesday in a news release.

Lakeside Real Estate Group will add 24 employees and open a new office as part of the change, which expands Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ franchise network further into eastern Tennessee.

“I have watched Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ growth and progression and continued to be impressed with the network’s global reach,” the brokerage’s owner Michael Ruppert said in the release. “After seeing their continued success and stability, I knew this was the missing puzzle piece to help take our team’s reach to the next level.”

For more than three decades, the brokerage has done business in the Tellico Lake region, a roughly 30-mile drive southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Under the new agreement, the brokerage will do business as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lakeside Realty.

Agents at the brokerage will have access to Berkshire Hathaway’s referral and relocation networks, as well as its lead-generation technology and marketing resources.

“The state has seen strong market growth and we are excited to welcome them into the network and support them as they take their company to new heights of success,” Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chairman Gino Blefari said in the statement.

