While a $799,000 house in Tennessee may look like your average high-end listing, a closer look at the photos will reveal a whole other world — more specifically, a basement made to look like Westeros.

The owners took one room in the spacious home and used it to recreate the fictional continent from the popular book and television series “Game of Thrones” down to the last detail.

Wooden stairs with a rope backlit with red lights leads to an arched theater with a domed, Medieval-style roof, wooden barrels and leather seats. Top lights give it the air of something like a dungeon or an abandoned cathedral.

“The theater room will steal the show for most,” reads the listing description. “Top notch sound-proofing, theater system and Game of Thrones design will make you feel like you just stepped into Universal Studios.”

Otherwise, the home is a fairly typical high-end property — three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a light brick exterior and a large wraparound deck. The town of Brentwood is a wealthy Tennessee suburb full of stately estates and is home to celebrities like Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood. Benchmark Realty’s Jimmy Petty is the listing agent representing the property.

The mansion quickly caught the eye of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular Instagram page posting strange or unusual mansions. Instagram users quickly poked fun at the fact that, while “Game of Thrones” ran on HBO from 2011 to 2019, the fanbase takes the worlds first imagined by George R. R. Martin extremely seriously, as evidenced by the detail put into this theater room.

“Imagine how nervous you’d feel being shown up those stairs,” wrote proper_posh_properties. “Then the relief when it’s just an awesome cinema room.”

“They thought Game of Thrones was just gonna be on forever,” missirlou wrote.

