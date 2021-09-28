Kara Cronin is a relationship builder and community expert with human connection at the core of all she does. She is the community manager for community and impact partnerships at Facebook. She is taking the stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV) to share how to build community, show up authentically in your work, and create a life you love.

Watch her live at ICLV, Oct. 26-28 at the Aria, Las Vegas during our general sessions.

The tickets to attend ICLV and the rooms in our Inman special-priced room block are selling out fast. After all, it’s a stellar lineup of real estate’s most well-known leaders and experts.

Here’s a look at some of the other speakers at ICLV this fall:

  • Andy Florance, CEO, CoStar Group
  • Glenn Kelman, CEO, Redfin
  • Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
  • Susan Daimler, president, Zillow
  • Robert Reffkin, founder and CEO, Compass
  • Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO, SERHANT.
  • Jason Oppenheim, president and founder, The Oppenheim Group
  • Brett Oppenheim, president and broker, The Oppenheim Group
  • Brad Greiwe, co-founder and managing partner, Fifth Wall
  • Greg Schwartz, co-founder and CEO, Tomo
  • Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands
  • M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker

Explore the full list of speakers and agenda here.

Plus, for the first time ever, you can get even more out of your trip to Vegas by adding on a Luxury Connect ticket to ICLV experience. The most elite agents and brokers will be there, networking and decoding the future of luxury real estate. You should be there too.

Pro tip: To maximize your learnings and presence at the event, come with your team! Plus, you unlock exclusive discounts when you attend as a group. Learn more

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
