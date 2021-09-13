The luxury real estate market has witnessed significant changes. As a result, many luxury agents and brokers have had to adapt to a faster pace of closings and new buyer demands.

We are unpacking how luxury real estate will continue to evolve going forward, and how you can continue to leverage these changes for accelerated growth at Luxury Connect, Oct. 25-26, at the Aria, Las Vegas.

You should be there.

In one of the sessions, A new wave of luxury buyers: Business models and trends to watch, Pacaso’s VP of industry relations, Marnie Blanco, and Avenue 8 co-founders, Justin Fichelson and Michael Martin, will join Clelia Peters to decode:

How you can explain the rate of velocity in the market to your clients

What new business models and trends you should be aware of to stay on top

Pacaso helps expand second-home ownership through a new co-ownership business model. With 18-plus years of real estate experience, Blanco has amazing insights on what’s happening in luxury real estate and the second-home market.

Avenue 8 is the rising star among modern brokerages. Their easy-to-use, mobile-first technology platform for agents is designed to help agents focus on what they really need to focus on — their clients. Michael Martin leads product strategy and operations for Avenue 8.

Justin Fichelson, the CEO, named by Forbes as “San Francisco’s favorite real estate agent,” has ranked in the top 1 percent of sellers nationwide during his 10-plus years in the industry.

Together, these three high-achievers have the understanding, insights and expertise to help you best navigate the changing industry.

The line-up for Luxury Connect includes several other top producers and leaders, including:

Mauricio Umansky, The Agency

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

Ryan Serhant, SERHANT.

Gary Gold, Hilton & Hyland Real Estate

Josh Tucker, Corcoran HM Properties

Tami Halton, Halton Pardee and Partners

Aaron Kirman, Compass

Ivan Estrada, Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills

Mickey ALAM KHAN, Luxury Portfolio International

Explore what else you can expect to learn at Luxury Connect.