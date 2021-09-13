The luxury real estate market has witnessed significant changes. As a result, many luxury agents and brokers have had to adapt to a faster pace of closings and new buyer demands. 

We are unpacking how luxury real estate will continue to evolve going forward, and how you can continue to leverage these changes for accelerated growth at Luxury Connect, Oct. 25-26, at the Aria, Las Vegas. 

You should be there. 

In one of the sessions, A new wave of luxury buyers: Business models and trends to watch, Pacaso’s VP of industry relations, Marnie Blanco, and Avenue 8 co-founders, Justin Fichelson and Michael Martin, will join Clelia Peters to decode:

  • How you can explain the rate of velocity in the market to your clients
  • What new business models and trends you should be aware of to stay on top

Pacaso helps expand second-home ownership through a new co-ownership business model. With 18-plus years of real estate experience, Blanco has amazing insights on what’s happening in luxury real estate and the second-home market.

Avenue 8 is the rising star among modern brokerages. Their easy-to-use, mobile-first technology platform for agents is designed to help agents focus on what they really need to focus on — their clients. Michael Martin leads product strategy and operations for Avenue 8.

Justin Fichelson, the CEO, named by Forbes as “San Francisco’s favorite real estate agent,” has ranked in the top 1 percent of sellers nationwide during his 10-plus years in the industry.

Together, these three high-achievers have the understanding, insights and expertise to help you best navigate the changing industry.

The line-up for Luxury Connect includes several other top producers and leaders, including:

  • Mauricio Umansky, The Agency
  • Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Ryan Serhant, SERHANT.
  • Gary Gold, Hilton & Hyland Real Estate
  • Josh Tucker, Corcoran HM Properties
  • Tami Halton, Halton Pardee and Partners
  • Aaron Kirman, Compass
  • Ivan Estrada, Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills
  • Mickey ALAM KHAN, Luxury Portfolio International

Explore what else you can expect to learn at Luxury Connect.

Inman Connect
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Prepare for this fall with top agents & brokers at Connect Now on September 21.GET YOUR TICKET×
We're curating the best agent content and sending it straight to your inbox. Our Agent Edge Newsletter is your competitive advantage.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription