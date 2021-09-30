When comparing top performers to struggling agents, Jimmy Burgess sees three general mindset snags that flailing agents cannot get past, so they just stop. Consider how you respond to these three challenges.

When I started working in this industry, I wanted to build a bigger business than anything I had seen in my local market before. I wanted to do more transactions, help more first-time homebuyers, affect more lives and empower more people to understand the value of homeownership.

I studied top producers to figure out what they were doing, and I discovered that no one personality type across the board succeeds over others, as one might think.

Regardless of background, education level, family type, etc., the one thing that sets top producers apart is mindset. Top producers share a common mindset that allows them to take their business to the next level.

Successful people typically respond one way to typical agent challenges, and struggling agents respond another way entirely.

When comparing high performers to those who struggle, I often see three general mindset snags that flailing agents cannot get past, so they just stop. Consider how you respond to the following three challenges.

‘I don’t know how to do that.’

Unsuccessful agents use the phrase “I don’t know how to do that,” when they encounter a skill or a task that is unknown to them. Maybe they don’t know how to build a database or a website or market on social media, so they assume they are out of their league and stop trying.

On the other hand, successful people figure out what’s required to move the business forward, and they teach themselves how to do those tasks. They operate from the belief that it’s their jobs to learn how to do that,” so they study, or they seek help from someone who can help them learn.

We live in a fantastic time where you can learn how to do anything through YouTube or Google. If you are struggling with anything you want to know, simply go to YouTube or Google and type in “how to (whatever it is you want to learn how to do).”

Go to iTunes, and search podcast episodes about whatever you want to learn or improve on. Listen to the podcasts during your time at the gym or in your car. Within a few podcast episodes, you will have all you need to overcome any lack of knowledge you feel you have in your business.

Top-producing real estate agents become students of the topic they need to learn to grow their business.

‘I don’t have that.’

Unsuccessful people often stop forward progress when they feel they lack the resources to move their business forward. When they lack funding, experience or even a particular skill, they conclude that it will be impossible to advance without whatever they feel they lack, so they stop trying because they don’t see the way ahead.

Because successful people operate from a burning desire to overcome, they will find a way to move forward. They identify the thing they need to build, and they begin the work of building it. Whether it’s a sphere of influence, a farm area or past clients, they determine the first steps — and move in that direction.

Ask yourself, “Is there anyone in real estate who didn’t have the thing I feel is lacking in my business when they started, yet they were able to find success?” I will guarantee you there was.

Again, search YouTube or podcasts or Google for “How to succeed in real estate without (whatever you feel you lack).”

We live in a world where life is an open-book test. Search for the answers, and take action. The most successful agents I know overcome limiting beliefs and find a way to overcome any perceived obstacle that stands in the way of building the business of their dreams.

‘I’m just not like that.’

When unsuccessful people encounter someone who’s dynamic on video, systematically organized or extremely extroverted, they assume that person has an unfair advantage. Unsuccessful people assume that the person is naturally good at the areas of the business they admire.

The truth is that no one is born with the skills needed to succeed in real estate. Everything in life is a process. Every fully functioning adult was once a toddler trying to learn to walk. Every functioning adult was once a teenager trying to figure this life thing out. Real estate is not any different. Everyone starts from a very similar position. Everyone has to learn the skills needed to find success and grow.

Successful agents understand they can become whatever they’d like to become, and they work to learn things along the way. They know that the more you do specific tasks, the better you’ll get at those tasks.

If you know that increasing your social media presence will help you grow your business, but you aren’t comfortable doing it, what will it take to build the skills necessary? Are you willing to invest the time to develop those skills that will help you attract new business?

Unsuccessful people often operate from a mindset of lack, while successful people study their craft and realize how much abundance there truly is in our world.

Everything you need to take your real estate business to the next level is abundantly available to you.

When you responded to some of the situations above, did you feel yourself snagging on any of them?

Become the kind of person who figures things out and develops the skills to achieve the goals you’ve set for yourself.

If you aren’t currently operating from a success mindset, it’s not too late to change. Believe that you can learn new skills, and become the professional you’d like to be. Then develop one new skill each month that will help you grow your business. The next level for you is within reach. Just take action!

Jimmy Burgess is the Chief Growth Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida. Connect with him on Facebook or Instagram.