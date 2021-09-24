We’ve tapped into the top advice from Inman contributors to bring you this guide to getting the deal — from finding listings and getting your foot in the door for appointments to perfecting your pitch and winning the listing.

The past few years have tilted the playing field in favor of sellers, creating an intense, white-hot market. And it’s no surprise that, with all this demand, some agents have been resting on their laurels.

“Let’s be honest, the fast pace of multiple offers and above-listing-price sales has led to most agents just putting a listing on the MLS and spending zero effort on marketing,” Jimmy Burgess wrote in his Inman column.

But times are changing. As markets shift across the country, agents are going to have to work harder to flex those listing muscles, Burgess says.

“Sellers know their house can sell. They want to know how you will maximize their price with the fewest headaches for them.”

How to find listings

First thing’s first: You have to get your foot in the door. Here’s what agents across the country have been doing to get more leads and listing appointments in this inventory-starved market.

Here’s how I generated $11M in listings — in 3 months

In 2018, Inman contributor Jimmy Burgess did one unsolicited video CMA per workday, for a total of 72 over a three-month period. That one simple strategy resulted in over $11 million worth of listings.

As the market shifts and you’re looking for more clients and listings, this is one strategy worth trying. For a more in-depth look at sending unsolicited CMAs, click here.

12 ways to generate listings in a low-inventory market

How to cope with low-inventory markets is a hot topic. Here are 12 additional ways to proactively persuade potential sellers to put their properties on the market now.

Low inventory? 11 ways to generate more listings ASAP

Your ability to generate listings will be key in this being your best year in this business. Take action on one or more of these 11 strategies, and you will see your opportunities to take more listings expand.

40 winning lead-generation strategies agents are using right now

Here’s Jimmy Burgess’ list of 40 buyer and seller lead generation strategies that agents out there are using to win deals right now. In the video, find out why he thinks you should start with the last three.

Appointment prep

So, you’ve done all the legwork to get a foot in the door and you secured a listing appointment, what’s next?

Brush up on your market

9 shortcuts to learning your market

Before your next listing appointment, do a refresher on your market, the area and comps because today’s consumers have more access than ever, but they can’t always interpret that data.

That’s where you, the local expert, come in, but you need to do more than spout statistics to prove your value. Here are Jay Thompson’s top tips for getting there faster and staying ahead of market shifts — and your clients.

Prepare for your clients

Who is your client? 4 personality types to watch for

Is your client a lion, otter, golden retriever or beaver? Here is a quick and easy way to identify which personality your prospective client has so you can adapt your presentation style to win the day.

Understand seller expectations

6 things agents wish sellers understood about marketing

First impressions are everything when putting a home on the market. That’s just one of several things Carl Medford wishes sellers understood about marketing homes to sell. Find out other common seller misconceptions when it comes to marketing listings.

Know what other listing agents are promising

How to combat 5 common lies listing agents tell — and win the listing

It’s easy for seasoned agents to spot the falsehoods of a competing listing agent, but it’s tricky to explain to potential seller clients. Here are the top five lies listing agents tell and a few strategies for effectively responding to their mistruths.

Prepare for these common listing questions

8 questions you should expect at every listing appointment

It is often a poker game of sorts; how much information should the agent share and in what way? Is the seller just picking their brain or truly serious about needing the agent’s help? Who else may the seller be interviewing?

Hone your communication skills

Managing expectations? 17 communication tips to stay above a fray

At the heart of every real estate transaction is a series of expectations, and they might be a little skewed as we’re coming out of an extreme seller’s market. Here are the three fundamental steps (and tips for every part of the process) to manage expectations effectively and win your client’s approval.

Had a dust-up? How to work your way through conflict effectively

Understanding the basics of communication styles might mitigate conflicts, but it won’t eliminate them. When faced with a colleague or client conflict, here’s how to keep the conversation professional, productive and constructive — and move it forward.

The presentation

Showtime! Here’s the moment when you get to put all your skills onstage. Here are five steps for winning over these sellers.

Nail it

10 tips for a fierce listing presentation in a competitive market

To help you stand out and win the confidence of your potential seller clients, here are 10 tips to make a lasting impression on your next listing presentation.

Mistakes to avoid

9 listing presentation mistakes you can’t afford to make

Today’s tight inventory environment means that agents can’t afford not to win a listing. Here are nine mistakes agents commonly make and how to avoid them.

Be ready for the Zestimate

Sellers putting faith in their Zestimate? 4 steps for getting real on price

We’ve all encountered the sellers who think their Zestimate is the last word on pricing. Here’s the proven four-step plan Carl Medford’s team uses at listing appointments to help bring sellers back to reality and win the listing.

Overcome any commission objections

Defend your commission! 3 steps for showing sellers you’re worth it

Most sellers see commission as a fee they must pay to get their home sold, and they strive to keep that fee as low as possible. Here’s how to defend your commission by showcasing your value from the get-go at the listing appointment.

Have a solid marketing plan in hand

The listing launch plan that gets higher prices, faster sales, more listings

To help you grow your business as the market normalizes and flex those listing marketing muscles, here’s a step-by-step plan to launch your listing’s marketing — and sell quickly, for more. Plus: Find out how to keep your sellers in the loop and adoring you.