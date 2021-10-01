Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.
1. 12 listing photo crimes agents should never commit
If buyers won’t waste their time coming to see your listing based on the photos, you shouldn’t be wasting your time on those photos either. It’s time to step up your listing marketing game, so avoid these 12 photo faux pas that no agent should ever commit, regardless of the market.
2. How to use Zillow to grow your business in 2021
Find out how this real estate behemoth has been enhancing its services for agents over the past year, especially in its paid platform, Premier Agent. Then, determine whether Zillow is the right fit for your budget.
3. Commission rebates: ‘Oh, hell no’
Agents flock to Facebook groups in search of answers in overcoming commission objections, only to find a lot of useless chatter. Jay Thompson breaks down why some of the most common objection handlers are ineffective and shares the best response ever.
4. The listing launch plan that gets higher prices, faster sales, more listings
To help you grow your business as the market normalizes and flex those listing marketing muscles, here’s a step-by-step plan to launch your listing’s marketing — and sell quickly, for more. Plus: Find out how to keep your sellers in the loop and adoring you.
5. NAR to consider listing attribution, DOJ-inspired policies at big event
Lockbox access for non-Realtors and public displays of buyer broker commissions may be added to the list of proposals to be voted on at Realtors Conference and Expo in November.
