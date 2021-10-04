In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss a viral TikTok video that criticizes iBuyers, what Americans are willing to sacrifice for a home, and the “Conjuring” house that’s now on the market.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron and Nicole cover the latest viral TikTok video, which put iBuyers on blast and accused them of manipulating buyers and sellers. According to Inman, Las Vegas real estate agent Sean Gotcher, speaking in hypotheticals without naming any one particular company, suggested that iBuyers are scooping up homes and driving up prices.

Do you agree? Byron and Nicole weigh in with their thoughts, what they’re seeing in their market and whether or not they agree with Gotcher’s theory.

More this week: The two also touch on what sacrifices buyers are willing to pay to buy a home. As Realtor magazine reported, a survey by Cinch Home Services revealed that 60 percent of Americans prefer their “dream home,” and 40 percent said “they’d prefer kids first.”

Marketeer of the week

Finally, something that’ll give you the chills. The original haunted farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror film, The Conjuring, is up for sale in Rhode Island. Here’s a 3D tour of the creepy home.

