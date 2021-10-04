In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss a viral TikTok video that criticizes iBuyers, what Americans are willing to sacrifice for a home, and the “Conjuring” house that’s now on the market.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron and Nicole cover the latest viral TikTok video, which put iBuyers on blast and accused them of manipulating buyers and sellers. According to Inman, Las Vegas real estate agent Sean Gotcher, speaking in hypotheticals without naming any one particular company, suggested that iBuyers are scooping up homes and driving up prices.

Do you agree? Byron and Nicole weigh in with their thoughts, what they’re seeing in their market and whether or not they agree with Gotcher’s theory.

More this week: The two also touch on what sacrifices buyers are willing to pay to buy a home. As Realtor magazine reported, a survey by Cinch Home Services revealed that 60 percent of Americans prefer their “dream home,” and 40 percent said “they’d prefer kids first.”

Marketeer of the week

Finally, something that’ll give you the chills. The original haunted farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror film, The Conjuring, is up for sale in Rhode Island. Here’s a 3D tour of the creepy home.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription