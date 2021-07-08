Redfin is taking advantage of Americans’ increased interest in a real estate sales career, as evidenced by the National Association of Realtors’ record-breaking membership increase in 2020. Starting July 8, real estate hopefuls in Seattle, Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia can kickstart their journey with Redfin’s career accelerator program.

“Many people who want to pursue a real estate career are dissuaded by the start-up costs, financial insecurity, lack of benefits, and sink or swim mentality that is common in the industry,” Redfin Senior Director of Real Estate Operations Kathryn Rion said in a prepared statement. “By providing on-the-job training and eliminating hurdles and expenses for new agents, we hope to encourage people from diverse backgrounds to join us in our mission to redefine real estate in the consumer’s favor.”

“You shouldn’t have to dig into savings or go into debt or forgo health care just to get started in real estate,” she added.

Participants have until Aug. 31 to submit an application for their respective markets via My Workday Jobs or LinkedIn. Although accelerator hopefuls can come from any industry, Redfin noted they prefer experienced professionals with retail, hospitality, sales or military backgrounds.

Once hired, participants have until the end of October to complete their licensing coursework and pass their state’s licensing exam so they can begin their positions in November. Each agent will receive one-on-one training and coaching to help them successfully navigate their first year at Redfin.

“An experienced local trainer will coach new agents through their first three transactions,” the announcement read. “Like all Redfin agents, agents-in-training will have access to Redfin’s leading technology platform and will have the opportunity to meet serious customers through Redfin’s site so they can start growing their business right away.”

Lastly, agents-in-training will receive a $1,500 signing bonus to help them transition. “Typically, you need to spend money to make money in real estate and new agents often rack up debt on dues, fees, marketing and technology costs before they sell a house or earn a penny,” Rion said of the decision to offer a signing bonus.

The executive said the decision to launch the accelerator is due to Redfin’s enormous growth over the past year, and one of the best ways to fulfill the brokerage’s hiring needs was to find talent outside of the industry.

“To keep up with our rapid growth, we need to develop talent from other industries as well as recent graduates,” she concluded. “We’re excited to soon welcome our first cohort of agents-in-training in Seattle and Washington, D.C. and to get them started in a fulfilling career where they can make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

