October is Luxury Month at Inman. All month, we’ll be talking to top producers from across the country, offering advice on how to join their ranks, and more. That all leads up to Luxury Connect at the Aria Hotel (Oct. 25-26, 2021, join us) and the live presentation of the Inman Golden I Club honorees for this year.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Sometimes, things just fall into place. You find the right buyer for the right property at the right price, and the deal closes without a hitch. There are other times, however, when everything comes to a standstill, and a luxury listing lingers in real estate limbo for too long.

So, this week, we want to know: What’s the longest time one of your luxury listings stayed on the market for? What happened, and what did the outcome look like? Tell us what you think went wrong and how you fixed it.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.