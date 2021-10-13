California Regional MLS disabled Glide Offers integration with listing pages after Compass’ acquisition of the platform in April, but has now re-enabled it with the choice to opt out.

The nation’s largest multiple listing service, California Regional MLS, has re-integrated a “Submit Offer” tool inside its MLS systems after disabling it earlier this year due to broker pushback following the acquisition of the tool by real estate brokerage Compass.

CRMLS, which serves more than 110,000 agent, broker and appraiser subscribers, debuted Glide‘s offers tool on March 16, touting the launch as a “never-before-seen integration between the multiple listing service and offer management.” As part of the integration, CRMLS users saw a “Submit offer using Glide” button or link on listing detail pages.

The tool allows users to preload forms with MLS information, efficiently prepare offers, securely deliver them, highlight important signature lines and key dates, organize incoming offers from any source, and easily compare and present offers to clients through a dashboard, according to CRMLS. The tool is available on any device and through Glide’s iOS app.

Shortly thereafter, on April 26, Compass announced its acquisition of Glide. While the offer feature had prompted “enthusiastic feedback” from CRMLS users, a CRMLS survey fielded after the acquisition that received more than 4,000 user responses found that some brokers objected to the feature’s integration with MLS systems, CRMLS said in a press release this week.

Inman has asked CRMLS what brokers’ main objections were and will update this story if and when we hear back.

Following the survey, CRMLS decided to disable the Glide offers button and link, though the product remained a CRMLS user benefit that subscribers could use outside of their MLS system.

“In the months since, users have sent in a steady stream of requests to re-enable this MLS system integration,” CRMLS said in its release. “CRMLS, recognizing the demand, directed its internal Engineering department to develop a way for brokers to choose to opt in or out of the feature.”

A week before relaunching the integration, on Oct. 5, CRMLS launched a Glide toggle control that allows brokers to opt their offices out of using Glide. Brokers are opted into allowing the tool by default, but CRMLS said opting out only takes a few seconds.

On Oct. 12, CRMLS re-enabled the offers feature. Users can now see a “Submit Offer” button or link in CRMLS’s Matrix and Flexmls systems or a “Submit offer using Glide” button or link in CRMLS’s Paragon system on the MLS’s listing detail pages. Agents can use the feature at no additional cost to them.

If a broker opts out, his or her agents who click on the button or link will get a message telling them that their brokerage has opted out of using the feature.

Glide may not be the only offer management tool available through that button or link in the future. CRMLS said it may “someday” offer users more options through that link.

