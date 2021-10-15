Julian Werly, a 48-year-old Las Vegas resident recently named among Sin City’s top 100 agents in a magazine for which he appeared on the cover, is facing a first-degree arson charge after setting ablaze a home he shared with his brother.

Werly was charged and jailed on $20,000 bond Saturday after the agent’s brother, Gabriel, called police claiming his brother had set their home on fire while he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The blaze apparently spread to several other structures before being contained. Officers initially failed to locate Werly at his residence but were able to follow his trail after he tried setting fire to the same property twice.

“A short time later, Julian arrived at Gabriel’s residence, entered and told him he poured kerosene on his front door and lit it on fire,” an arrest report obtained by a Las Vegas affiliate of CBS states. One of the fires reportedly started by Werly spread to a nearby structure and, in the end, all three of the homes were destroyed “beyond saving.”

The arrest occurred as the agent drove near Nelson just south of Las Vegas and west of U.S. Highway 95, according to the police report. Werly was captured driving west on SR16 and booked into Clark County Detention Center in anticipation of a court appearance scheduled for October 26.

Self-described as a Las Vegas-based Century 21 Americana agent, Werly was featured on the cover of MyVegas Magazine’s Real Estate edition heralding the area’s top 100 agents in March 2021. Inside, the magazine features a full-page advertisement for the Julian Werly Real Estate Group. Werly announced his inclusion in the top agent’s list in a Facebook post in March.

Although several publications have characterized Werly as a “Realtor” — as he calls himself on a LinkedIn page — the National Associations of Realtors told Inman Werly is not a member of the trade organization. According to Werly’s LinkedIn page, he has worked at Century 21 Americana since 2018 and had previously served five years at Realty One Group.

He is also featured as an agent on some home listings with Urban Nest Realty.

“Go big and go home, you deserve it,” the magazine ad states, adding that the Julian Werly Real Estate Group specializes in “negotiating for our clients” and “relocation and referral expertise scouting.”

Representatives from the Julian Werly Real Estate Group and Century 21 Americana did not immediately respond to Inman’s request for comment on Werly’s arrest.

