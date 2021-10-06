A Miami mansion that noted gangster Al Capone bought for $40,000 in 1928 just sold for $15.5 million in a major developer flip.

On Tuesday, an LLC managed by accountant Toni Alam and shielding itself under the name of 93 Palm Residence LLC, purchased the Coral Gables estate where Capone lived and vacationed for nearly 20 years before his death. Located at 93 Palm Avenue, the waterfront estate sits at 6,077 square feet and has a large palm tree-surrounded pool that has views of the water.

93 Palm Residence

The deal went through on Tuesday and, as reported by the Miami Herald, is a home flip: Developer Todd Michael Glaser and partner and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Nelson Gonzalez bought it for $10.75 million just in August. That gives them almost $5 million in profit.

“If someone tells you they want to give you a $5 million lotto ticket, of course you’d take it,” Glaser told reporters about the sale. Glaser, in particular, is known for his aggressive flipping — he recently made headlines for buying the Palm Beach estate of Jeffrey Epstein and trying to flip a private island for $35 million more than he paid for it just a few months ago.

Glaser and Gonzalez initially planned to tear down the property but scrapped the plans after running into resistance from local preservationists. Capone, who was known by the nickname “Scarface” long before the 1983 cult movie starring Al Pacino, ran the notorious Chicago Outfit crime syndicate that spent years using corruption, racketeering and murder to retain control of illegal alcohol supply during Prohibition.

After investigators started questioning Capone’s lavish lifestyle, the crime boss was eventually tried and sentenced to 11 years in prison in a highly-publicized trial. Capone’s declining health due to lack of medication for syphilis at the time led to an early release in 1939. After that, Capone spent the next eight years trying to reap the benefits of Florida’s warm climate in this exact mansion — he died of complications related to the disease on the property in 1947 at age 48.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

listing agent | luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect Las Vegas is less than 3 weeks away. Use your Select discount to take $100 off.Register Now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription