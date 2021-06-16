Actor-director Robert Redford just listed a Utah ranch that he named after his film The Horse Whisperer for $4.9 million.

The 30-acre horse ranch sits about 16 miles from the famed Sundance ski resort and was nicknamed after Redford’s 1998 movie of the same name, which tells the story of a Montana trainer with an innate gift for understanding horses. Redford bought the ranch in 1996 as a place to keep his horses and nicknamed it after the movie he was working on at the time.

Overlooking Mount Timpanogos, the 30-acre ranch comes with a 1,460-foot farmhouse and numerous other farm and horse-related properties like a woodshop, a hay barn, a boat garage, a hobby house, covered horse stalls and a four-stall breezeway run.

Now 84 years old, Redford has been a lifelong environmentalist. He sits on the board of the Natural Resources Defense Council and publicly supports causes that fight climate change, protect animals and protect the environment. He is also a lifelong lover of horses that propelled both the purchase of the ranch and the decision to put his film influence behind the 1995 novel of the same name.

(Although pictured in the photos, the horses belong to Redford and are not for sale. They have already been moved to Sundance Ranch, the property where Redford spends most of his time.)

“For the last 25 years, my family and I have loved and embraced this ranch as a base for our horse program, running clinics and serving as a home for our many beloved horses,” Redford told The Wall Street Journal in an email. “Looking ahead, we want to focus on expanding the facilities at our ranch located at Sundance in nearby Provo Canyon.”

Jaisa Bishop of Windermere Utah is the listing agent representing Redford’s property — she is tasked with finding a buyer who both has the funds and is well-suited toward a very specific Montana lifestyle.

“The Horse Whisper Ranch is not just a return to a simpler time or a sanctuary for your favorite equines,” reads the listing description. “It is the continuation of a legacy and a stewardship enhanced by one of the most acclaimed film artists and noted environmentalists of our time.”

Frequently included in lists of the most influential actors and directors in American history, Redford received and was nominated for scores of Academy, BAFTA and Golden Globe awards over the years. Along with The Horse Whisperer, some of his most iconic films include Ordinary People, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Barefoot in the Park.

