Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, agents reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models. 

Following three months of calls for nominations — and more than 500 nominations from the Inman community — here are this year’s finalists.

The winners will be honored Thursday at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of this year’s recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community.

2021 Inman Innovator Awards Finalists

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals) 

Sean Black, Knock
David Doctorow, Realtor.com
Guy Gal, Side
Adena Hefetz, Divvy
Tim Heyl, Homeward
Robert Reffkin, Compass
Shaival Shah, Ribbon

Company of the Year

Better
Flyhomes
HomeLight
Orchard
Padsplit
Pacaso
Side

Brokerage or team

@properties
Coldwell Banker
Compass
eXp
Redfin
RE/MAX 
Windermere

Real estate technology

CORE Present
Endpoint
InstaShowing
Luxury Presence
Matterport
Notarize
Postable
Opendoor Backed Offers
Qualia

Video/Podcast

The BiggerPockets Podcast
Compass AI Video Studio
The Empire Building Real Estate Podcast, Wendy Papasan & Vija Williams/Keller Williams
The Know Like and Trust Real Estate Podcast, Christine George
The Tom Ferry Experience, Tom Ferry
Real Estate Investor Goddess Podcast, Monick Halm
OverAsk Podcast, Broke Agent
Video Creator: Matt Lionetti, The Agency

MLS, Association, or Industry Organization 

BrightMLS
California Association of Realtors (CAR)
California Regional MLS (CRMLS)
Miami Association of Realtors
National Association of Realtors (NAR)
RESO
Rosetta Stone’ consortium of MLSs

Marketing 

Better
Century21
CMLS — “In the Know” campaign
‘Listed by SERHANT’ YouTube Network
RE/MAX — Good Morning RE/MAX with Nick Bailey
Pacaso
Realtor.com — “To Each Their Home” campaign

The Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community
Honoree announced live at ICLV

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas to celebrate the winners.

