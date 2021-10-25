Inman events are the best way to connect, learn and grow. Join us this week, Oct. 26-28, for Inman Connect Las Vegas, in-person or virtually. Then, continue to gain insights, strategies, and tactics to keep your business growing and make 2022 your best year ever with a full line-up of 2022 events! Save the dates, and register now!

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, agents reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

Following three months of calls for nominations — and more than 500 nominations from the Inman community — here are this year’s finalists.

The winners will be honored Thursday at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of this year’s recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community.

2021 Inman Innovator Awards Finalists

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)

Sean Black, Knock

David Doctorow, Realtor.com

Guy Gal, Side

Adena Hefetz, Divvy

Tim Heyl, Homeward

Robert Reffkin, Compass

Shaival Shah, Ribbon

Company of the Year

Better

Flyhomes

HomeLight

Orchard

Padsplit

Pacaso

Side

Brokerage or team

@properties

Coldwell Banker

Compass

eXp

Redfin

RE/MAX

Windermere

Real estate technology

CORE Present

Endpoint

InstaShowing

Luxury Presence

Matterport

Notarize

Postable

Opendoor Backed Offers

Qualia

Video/Podcast

The BiggerPockets Podcast

Compass AI Video Studio

The Empire Building Real Estate Podcast, Wendy Papasan & Vija Williams/Keller Williams

The Know Like and Trust Real Estate Podcast, Christine George

The Tom Ferry Experience, Tom Ferry

Real Estate Investor Goddess Podcast, Monick Halm

OverAsk Podcast, Broke Agent

Video Creator: Matt Lionetti, The Agency

MLS, Association, or Industry Organization

BrightMLS

California Association of Realtors (CAR)

California Regional MLS (CRMLS)

Miami Association of Realtors

National Association of Realtors (NAR)

RESO

‘Rosetta Stone’ consortium of MLSs

Marketing

Better

Century21

CMLS — “In the Know” campaign

‘Listed by SERHANT’ YouTube Network

RE/MAX — Good Morning RE/MAX with Nick Bailey

Pacaso

Realtor.com — “To Each Their Home” campaign

The Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community

Honoree announced live at ICLV

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas to celebrate the winners.