In this complete Luxury Connect session, Aaron Kirman of Compass and Tami Pardee of Pardee Properties offered a master class on navigating clients back to reality.

A conversation between two high-profile, top-grossing Los Angeles-based real estate agents — Aaron Kirman of Compass and Tami Pardee of Pardee Properties — offered a master class on sellers’ psyches, and how to navigate them back to something resembling reality, at Luxury Connect in Las Vegas.

“Every seller thinks they have the best house on the best street in the best neighborhood,” Kirman told moderator Katie Kossev. “I can give Academy Award speeches about why their house isn’t worth 30 percent more, but the real trick is conversation. I say, ‘Let’s talk about the path of overpricing versus not,’ and how in overpricing, they are actually getting left behind.”

Watch the complete conversation from ICLV, above, as a benefit of your Inman Select subscription.

