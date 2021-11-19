Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. NAR approves display of buyer broker commissions

Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee meeting at Realtors Conference & Expo, November 2021

Two-thirds of the trade group’s directors voted in favor of allowing brokers and agents to share buyer broker compensation on their websites.

2. National Association of Realtors passes listing attribution policy

National Association of Realtors Board of Directors Meeting, November 2021

Three-quarters of the National Association of Realtors’ directors voted to require display of listing broker contact information on agent and broker websites.

3. @properties to acquire Christie’s International Real Estate

The long-term brand license agreement is expected to close on Dec. 1 and will position Christie’s for “accelerated growth under the leadership of an industry expert,” Inman can exclusively report.

4. 7 real estate lessons from ‘7 habits of highly effective people’

Stephen R. Covey’s time-tested self-help book, 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, has been an empowering read for anyone looking to truly grow themselves personally and professionally. Here’s how you can harness the power of this book that has been a must-read for decades and apply it to your real estate career.

5. How this $1M top producer takes charge of his day

If you don’t own your time, you’ll never be able to operate at your highest potential. How do the most successful real estate pros approach their day? Here’s what this million-dollar top producer does, hour by hour.

agent advice | NAR
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
