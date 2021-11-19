Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

Two-thirds of the trade group’s directors voted in favor of allowing brokers and agents to share buyer broker compensation on their websites.

Three-quarters of the National Association of Realtors’ directors voted to require display of listing broker contact information on agent and broker websites.

The long-term brand license agreement is expected to close on Dec. 1 and will position Christie’s for “accelerated growth under the leadership of an industry expert,” Inman can exclusively report.

Stephen R. Covey’s time-tested self-help book, 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, has been an empowering read for anyone looking to truly grow themselves personally and professionally. Here’s how you can harness the power of this book that has been a must-read for decades and apply it to your real estate career.

If you don’t own your time, you’ll never be able to operate at your highest potential. How do the most successful real estate pros approach their day? Here’s what this million-dollar top producer does, hour by hour.