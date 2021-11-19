Does the celebritization of real estate agents doom the traditional brokerage model? Tune in as “Selling Sunset” stars and The Oppenheim Group’s Jason and Brett Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald explore the power of the agent today during this panel at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

When the real estate industry comes together to share ideas and connect, magic happens. Join thousands of your peers at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 25-27, 2022 at the Hilton Midtown in NYC to discover relationships that will change your business and your life. Register now.

Does the celebritization of real estate agents doom the traditional brokerage model? Tune in as moderator Katie Kossev dives into how top-producing agents have the potential to completely change the real estate landscape with Selling Sunset stars and The Oppenheim Group’s Jason and Brett Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald.

“If there’s one thing that has changed because of the celebritization of the real estate agent, it’s truly that you don’t need the big behemoth brokerage behind you,” says Jason Oppenheim. “It really is about, more so than ever, about the agent.”

Watch the complete conversation from October’s Inman Connect Las Vegas, above, as a benefit of your Inman Select subscription.