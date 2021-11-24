It’s that time of year again — turkey day is around the corner and Black Friday right behind it. Many retailers have already started rolling out their Black Friday deals, and some will be continuing them beyond Cyber Monday.

But even if some sales are extending beyond the long weekend, consumers will be wise to hop on good deals ASAP — with supply chain challenges as a result of the pandemic persisting, a lot of retailers won’t be quite as stocked up on some items as much as in years past. And others may be offering shallower discounts than they might otherwise in order to offset battles with inflation.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday weekend (and beyond) deals that real estate agents may want to take advantage of, from home office finds to spruce up a workspace to plush items to promote better sleep. After all, it’s been a whirlwind year for most real estate agents amid a sizzling hot market, so go ahead — treat yourself.

Table of Contents

Deals for the agent doing 20 things at once

The Apple Watch SE is available at a 20 percent discount on Amazon and Best Buy for $219. This version isn’t necessarily considered the brand’s fanciest, but it does have a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3, for instance, and still has features like emergency SOS calling and fall detection.

The Apple AirPods Pro, which include a MagSafe charging case, have hit a new low price of $169.99 on Amazon. These sweat and water resistant earbuds can also work seamlessly with Siri, which can be incredibly handy for any busy agents running errands around town or the office.

Best Buy is offering up to a $460 credit by way of a Best Buy gift card to anyone who trades in their old iPad for the new mini. The product is priced at $499.99, so if eligible for the highest-value rebate, you’re looking at only having to shell out about $40 at the cash register. (The previous generation iPad mini earns customers a $175 credit.)

For those who prefer headphones to earbuds while listening to their jams and getting listings up on the MLS, Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are now down to $179 at Amazon and Target, down from $299. The noise-cancelling head phones have Google Assistant and Alexa built in, and the battery lasts up to 20 hours.

For the busy agent with a number of deals on their mind at any given time, it can be hard to keep health and fitness top of mind. The Fitbit Charge 5 can help with that, tracking exercise data, sleep activity and more. It’s now available for $130 on Fitbit’s website, down from $180.

For agents who still like using good old paper and pen to stay organized, Moleskine’s Classic Planners are a sure bet. The reliable notebook manufacturer now has its Classic Planners marked down to $13.96-$18.86, depending on planner size (they range from pocket to XL), which ends up being an average savings of roughly $7 across the different sizes. The planners cover July 2021 to December 2022, and have weekly and monthly planning areas, as well as tools for time zones and international measurements, expandable pockets and more.

Deals for the agent who needs an office revamp

The Harmati Electric Standing Desk in walnut and black is now $100 off its original price on Amazon for $199.99. For anyone still fighting off the COVID-19’s (AKA 19 pounds of pandemic weight gain), this stylish, motorized adjustable desk will help incorporate more movement into your day.

For agents who are still spending more time in their home office than their corporate office, this lightweight, easy-to-use vacuum may come in handy. The vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes when fully charged and is now $399.99, down from $449.99 on Dyson’s website.

Another great addition to any home or IRL office is Keurig’s K-Mini coffee maker, now available for $49.99 at Target and Amazon, down from $79.99. The slim brewer fits in tight spaces (it’s less than five inches wide) and brews a cup of coffee between 6-12 ounces.

If it’s finally time to get an office chair that looks professional and is ergonomically correct, Herman Miller’s Aeron Chair is an excellent bet, and it’s now 15 percent off for as low as $930 on the retailer’s website (price varies by color and features selected).

Miscellaneous home office furniture at Office Depot

Still trying to fill out that home office with all the essentials? Office Depot has an ample collection of home and small office furniture on sale, from desks that are more than $100 off to bookshelves at a substantial discount.

Maintaining a clean workspace workspace is essential in the post-pandemic world, and this air purifier from Levoit Core was a recent budget best pick from Wirecutter, the New York Times’ product review website. Typically the purifier runs for $100, but it’s now on sale for $59 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Snatch up this deal, and breathe freely.

For any agent looking to up their sound quality for Zoom calls or YouTube content, the Blue Yeti mic produces broadcast-quality sound. Its plug ‘n play feature also allows users to instantly record and stream on a Mac or PC. Several colors of the microphone are now available on Amazon for $99.99, down from $129.99.

Deals for the agent working on their industry intel

Inman Select subscription and Inman Connect promos

What better way to up your real estate game going into 2022 than by getting all the industry insider details via an Inman Select subscription? Select subscriptions are now $75 for an annual subscription through Black Friday weekend, down from its typical price of $199.

Registration to Inman Connect New York 2022 is also available at a discount now through Nov. 30 for a Black Friday rate of $999 for in-person attendees and $99 for virtual attendees. Agents can also get a full year’s worth of digital events throughout 2022, which includes virtual attendance to Inman Connect New York and 11 additional Connect Now virtual events, for a low price of $299. Don’t miss out on these deals — big names like Ryan Serhant, Ryan Schneider, Pam Liebman, Bess Freedman and more will be there.

Ryan Serhant’s How to Build Your Personal Brand course

Speaking of Serhant, the celeb real estate pro is launching a new real estate course on Nov. 24 for how to create a compelling and memorable brand. Registration for the course is being offered at a sizable discount from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28 — just $397, down from its regular price of $1,697. The course will be led by Serhant, brand strategy and social media consultant Tyler Mount and SERHANT. brand and PR strategy architect Alyssa Garnick.

“The Real Estate Game” is Harvard Business School professor William J. Poorvu’s guide to investing, based on Poorvu’s own experience developing, owning and managing properties over the course of four decades. Touted as both “a perfect introduction for the novice and an invaluable overview for the experienced professional,” the book will be helpful for real estate agents at any stage of getting involved with investing. Amazon is currently offering it at a 43 percent discount at $18.29 in hardcover.

Deals for the smart home-obsessed agent

Amazon is offering Ring’s video doorbell with a free Echo Dot at a discount of 58 percent for a total of $42. The package features the 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection and the Echo Dot can serve as the doorbell chime.

For those just looking for a smart speaker to streamline the use of smart devices around the house, the Nest Mini is now half off at Google Store, Best Buy and Target for $25. The speaker includes Google Assistant to help play songs from different streaming platforms, set timers or alarms, provide weather updates and more.

Strong at-home Wi-Fi is essential these days with hybrid work now here for the foreseeable future. The Nest Wi-Fi pack has coverage for 3,800 square feet and automatically updates to maintain a secure network. It can also support up to 200 connected devices and streaming of multiple 4K videos at a time. It’s now available at Best Buy for $249, down from $349.

Heating or cooling a home more efficiently is made easier with Google’s Next Learning Thermostat, which Wirecutter says is Nest’s most sophisticated smart thermostat. This package from Costco includes sensors for different rooms in a home that might be more difficult to regulate, and is available for Costco members for $180, compared to the regular price of $250.

Deals for the agent who needs a better night’s sleep

It’s been a busy year for most agents, and they need all the quality sleep they can get. Tempur-Pedic’s Adjustable Support Pillow allows users to customize how full, fluffy or flat they want their pillow with a removable pillow stuffing, supporting a quality night of sleep. The retailer is now offering two pillows for $89 on its website, a $49 savings.

Brooklinen’s Waffle Bath Robe is now at a 20 percent discount on the retailer’s website for $78.40, down from its original price of $98. The 100 percent Turkish cotton robe will have any agent winding down in no time after a day of negotiating high-stakes deals. Its relaxed fit and lightweight material feel especially luxurious while the waffle surface helps promote quick absorption and drying time.

Through Nov. 28, Brooklyn Bedding is having a 25 percent off site-wide sale with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY25. That means the company’s Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket, which typically runs for $159 is now $119.25. The blanket recently earned the Sleep Foundation’s top pick for best valued weighted blanket, and is sure to lull exhausted real estate professionals to sleep.

For those who prefer a lighter blanket to a weighted one, Rumpl’s original puffy blanket is great for both indoor and outdoor use, and is easily packable. Handy for either nights on the couch or nights outside by the fire pit, many of the blanket’s fun colors are now marked down on Rumpl’s website to $74.25 from $99.

Who doesn’t get sleepy staring into a cozy fire after the sun goes down? The Solo Stove Bonfire will lull anyone to sleep after a few minutes by the glow of a warm fire in the manufacturer’s sleek stainless steel container. Plus, the company’s 360° Airflow Design™ allows users to reap all the benefits of enjoying a bonfire outside without having to deal with the usual consequences of residual smoky clothing and hair. So, enjoy that fire, and head straight to bed after its warming effects have kicked in. The Bonfire is now on sale from Solo Stove for $224.99, down from $349.99.

