Consumers expect speed, efficiency, and convenience for any type of transaction these days. However, paper checks, bank wires, and money orders are still widely used within the real estate transaction for earnest money deposits (EMD) and rental payments, creating inefficiencies and liabilities for everyone involved.

DepositLink Pay eliminates these inefficiencies and liabilities for real estate brokerages, title companies, and escrow holders by offering buyers and renters a simple way to make a secure digital payment from anywhere, in minutes.

Here’s how it works

A self-serve “Pay” button on the brokerage or title company website, or link sent via text, is all the buyer or renter needs to get started. Consumers are guided through five easy steps to verify their identity, connect a bank account, and send a payment.

Real-time status communications keep everyone associated with the transaction informed, and proof of deposit receipts are automatically emailed to all parties.

Customized for your business

DepositLink Pay was built with the understanding that no two companies are the same. On the front end, consumers see custom branding including your company logo, office locations, and contact information. Real estate agents can also customize their individual Pay pages with a photo and a welcome message.

On the back end, companies can link escrow and commission accounts with offices to ensure the funds are sent to the correct place. Unlimited agents, admins, offices, and companies can also be added to accommodate companies of any size.

Real time tracking and reporting

Tracking bank wires and paper checks is an impossible task for finance teams. With DepositLink, admin levels and permissions can be customized, and all payments can be tracked in real time. Admins can refund money, send payments, and manage company bank accounts from a single login. Detailed addenda records and transaction IDs are also assigned to each payment ensuring no unclaimed payments ever hit your accounts.

Best-in-class security

DepositLink partners with Dwolla and PLAID, two industry leaders, to ensure the highest level of security available for digital payments. We do not store sensitive banking information and personal contact info is never shared.

Built by industry experts

DepositLink was created by and continues to evolve under the guidance of over 50 years of real estate experience.

Every feature was carefully designed to equip real estate businesses with the tools they need to eliminate paper checks while improving customer service levels and streamlining accounting processes.

The future starts today

Learn more about the DepositLink solution at www.depositlink.com/pay

DepositLink is a mobile responsive digital payments solution for real estate businesses. With DepositLink, real estate and title companies can collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits digitally. Payments made on DepositLink’s platform deliver good funds through the ACH network in less than one business day.