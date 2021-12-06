The appointees will be tasked with supporting segments like KW Commercial and KW Luxury.

As the competition for top real estate talent rages on, Keller Williams on Monday announced a series of leadership appointments that are part of an effort to beef up support for agent communities within the brand.

Foremost among the new appointments, Sajag Patel will transition into the role of vice president of Keller Williams’ Segments division. In his new role, Patel — who previously served as executive director of strategy for KW MAPS Coaching — will be tasked with growing support for Keller Williams agent communities such as KW Luxury and KW Commercial. The job will also see Patel work on research and development, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

In a phone call with Inman, Patel said Keller Williams has long had communities of agents that focus on specific business segments. However, Monday’s announcement is about recognizing and providing more support for those communities. The announcement also comes after Keller Williams conducted focus groups with agents to figure out what kind of resources they need.

“With all the disruption that’s happening right now,” Patel said, “partnering with agents and hearing their voice is one of the most important things.”

A Keller Williams statement adds that later this month and into next year the company will unveil additional business communities for agents.

“By the end of 2022, KW is expecting to have five more emerging business segments launched,” the statement notes. “KW agents that join an established or emerging KW community have access to specialized training, technology, coaching, events, and referral opportunities.”

Beyond Patel, Monday’s announcement includes three other leadership appointments. First, Cynthia Lee will become executive leader of strategy and growth of KW Commercial. She previously worked as a managing director at the company, but will now focus on long-term growth strategy.

In a statement, Lee said Keller Williams is “building the best commercial platform in the country.”

“The future is incredibly bright for KW Commercial, and I am honored to be part of leading such an amazing organization and our fleet of world-class commercial agents,” she added.

Second, John LeTourneau will become division leader of industry engagement and investment opportunities for KW Commercial.

LeTourneau has previously worked as a managing director and division leader at Keller Williams.

And finally, Alicia Shepherd will become a division leader of education and training for KW Commercial. She has worked as a director and coach at the company.

Keller Williams’ statement notes that KW Commercial, which is getting three of the new leadership appointments, is a community within the company that has more than 2,220 agents participating agents across the U.S. and Canada.

The specific projects that the new leaders might develop haven’t been announced. But Patel said that Keller Williams is serious about “making sure that we are empowering our agents to succeed at the highest level and make sure they don’t have to look at another company.”

Patel also said Lee, LeTourneau and Shepherd are “phenomenal” leaders.

In Monday’s statement, Matt Green, Keller Williams’ head of agent growth and partner experience, added that “the success of a business is directly related to the strength and talent of its leadership, and we are committed to aligning with the very best in the industry.”

“Cynthia, John, and Alicia are grounded in the steeped traditions of commercial real estate,” Green added, “and are innovating in partnership with our agents to ensure they continue to succeed.”

