As the nation observes Veterans Day, Keller Williams has launched KW Military, a business and networking community for agents who are on active duty, veterans or those who have spouses in the armed forces. Starting Thursday, agents will have access to tailor-made training, coaching, events and referral opportunities that help them juggle a dual career or better utilize their past military experience to build a more robust business.

“There’s no question our U.S. Troops have answered the call of duty since our nation’s founding,” Keller Williams parent company kwx CEO Carl Liebert said in a video statement on Thursday. “We wouldn’t enjoy the freedoms we often take for granted without them securing those first.”

“And so, with that in mind, we at KW spent 2021 is exploring a worldwide business opportunity specifically to recognize, honor and serve our troops that have given us so much,” he added while noting he served in the U.S. Navy. “Our vision is to be the real estate company of choice for service members and their families across the full lifecycle of their military careers and beyond.”

After declaring their military affiliation in KW Command, agents will be able to access one-on-one and group coaching services through the brokerage’s coaching division, MAPS Coaching. KW Military agents who are part of the MAPS Coaching program will receive tips on how to utilize their military experience to build a stronger business and effectively serve military members and their families as they relocate.

“As veterans, you understand the pressures that come with constantly moving, leaving family behind while serving and transitioning out of the military,” Liebert said. “As agents, many of you serve military and former military clients, knowing what they need to feel supported and confident in their home selling and buying experience.”

“We want to give you the tools you need to provide an integrated homeownership experience to these individuals and families,” he added.

In addition to the KW Military MAPS Coaching course, the brokerage is working on several other initiatives through Keller Williams University and the brokerage’s ancillary services, Keller Mortgage, Keller Offers, Keller Manage and Keller Covered. Specific details will be announced at Keller Williams Family Reunion in February 2022, a company spokesperson said.

“Whether you served in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Space Force, or in the Coast Guard, National Guard or in the Reserves, you are bound together by a commitment to protect our people, our country and our freedom,” Liebert said. “You — and the partners and families who supported you — have given and sacrificed so much to serve.”

“Today, we want to honor you,” he added.

