It’s almost time! Less than a week before Inman Connect Las Vegas and Luxury Connect.

Whether this your first Inman Connect or your 14th (like me) knowing a little of what to expect will help you feel right at home. (It’s a little like Disneyland. Every visit you learn something you’ll do the next time!

First things first. If you haven’t yet registered for the event, there is still time. Although things may feel different, we’ll be going through it together. Be comfortable, and safe.

Suggested packing list: What you’ll need to bring to Inman

Multiple chargers for devices

Refillable water bottle

Hand sanitizer in all your bags (there will be hand-sanitizing stations too)

Masks (these are seriously the best)

On-the-go disinfectant wipes

Comfy shoes for walking

Bring the device for taking notes: iPad, tablet, or good old notebook and pen. Be prepared.

Layer your clothing. It’s Vegas, but it will be chilly in the mornings and evenings.

Inman Connect insider tips:

Come with a goal. Set intentions for what you want to get out of the week

New marketing strategies? Thinking about becoming a broker? Want to know more about Compass, eXp, Keller Williams or being an indie broker? Take a look at the sessions ahead of time and plan accordingly.

Plan your meetings and networking time

Relationship building is the true way to make the most of your time at Inman Connect. Set meetings up ahead of time. Download the Bizzabo event app going to into our event, and go into the Community tab to direct message other attendees you are looking to meet.

Expo Hall, Booth Bar Crawl, Cocktails at Connect

Grab a beer, a glass of wine and get to know our Exhibitors and Sponsors. They will be available the whole week, and you owe it to your business to meet them.

Know your must-see sessions and speakers

Example: Ryan Serhant will have a meet-and-greet in the Expo Hall Stage on Wednesday from 9:15-9:35 am.

Mix and mingle!

If you see someone else with the Inman Connect lanyard on in an elevator, or at lunch, introduce yourself. Attendees are coming from around the country.

Every morning before sessions the Inman Ambassadors host a Morning Mixer near the Expo Hall before sessions begin. We’ll meet there at 8 a.m. sharp every day.

There will be Happy Hours! Lunches, dinners. Make the reservations yourself, or join in. #LobbyCon at any one of the bars will be happening too.

Pace yourself

If you’re staying the whole week, don’t be shy about sleeping in one day, or taking a long lunch. Pace yourself to have fun and enjoy it. There is a spa and dozens of fun restaurants to choose from — not to mention the casino and the Strip if you’re so inclined.

Your Inman Connect general pass includes virtual access. If you’re tired or taking business calls in your hotel room, watch virtually.

It’s going to be a a great week! Travel safe, and let’s reconnect once again.