Website design and marketing company Placester announced in a press release the launch of Agent Manager, a collection of features to empower top-down web-presence management and digital marketing capabilities.

The product further enhances the recently revamped Placester, which has shifted in the last few years from offering quick, canned website designs to more strategic, technically sophisticated web marketing strategies.

Agent Manager gives brokers and teams the chance to empower agents with smarter, more aligned custom web solutions and a “centralized platform for roster management, agent onboarding, role-based access and multi-site brand control,” the release stated.

The new product furthers the goals of Placester, one of which is to better position agents to compete in an ever-increasing field of unique, tech-forward competition from heavily funded national brokerages and alternative transaction models.

In total, Placester now offers the industry an established suite of website branding controls, agent management tools and professional services. Agent Manager helps Placester customers roll out those offerings faster, with branding consistency and at scale.

“Launching Agent Manager is a huge milestone along our vision of supporting any brokerage and team to deliver outstanding agent and consumer experiences,” said Matt Barba, co-founder and CEO of Placester, in the release. “When brokerages have the tools to provide individualized marketing support to their agents, they start unlocking their true potential — we experienced this first hand with customers.”

In addition to granular permission sets for brokers and marketing leads, Agent Manager provides a centralized agent database for simplifying rosters and easier project oversight, human resources-like features to onboard new recruits and website template creation and controls, among other capabilities.

Seth Price, vice president of product at Placester, said in the release that their new product adds to the company’s ability to “give our clients the enterprise tools needed to manage and automate all agent website operations in one place.”

The company announced in the fall of 2021 a number of strategic advancements to its services and business approach. It revamped Placester Codeless, for example, its technology for making websites easy to design and roll out.

“Whether you manage one or 1000 agents, you need complete control over every aspect of their experience to maximize agent happiness and drive adoption,” Price said.

