In this week’s edition of Real (Estate) Talk, Brandon Voss, president of The Black Swan Group, talks about the concept of fairness and what makes it so important in conversations and negotiations — especially in real estate.

What do you think of the word “fair”?

I have heard hot takes that run the gamut from, “Nothing in life is fair — deal with it” to, “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something” (words from former congressman, now ancestor, John Lewis).

Astutely, former FBI negotiator Chris Voss (author of Never Split the Difference and one of the most popular MasterClasses) calls it the “f-bomb” for good reason.

Are you curious as to why?

Check out what Brandon Voss, who is the president of their company, The Black Swan Group, Ltd. has to say. He shares in this video:

How is the concept of “fair” the “f-bomb” and what makes it so important in conversations and negotiations?

What does your company say to those that retort, “Well, life’s not fair, so deal with it” or, “Stop worrying about things being fair”?

How and what labels can actually work in negotiations and conversations to promote fairness?

In the real estate industry, yes, there are fair housing laws but reports of violations are rampant (ICYMI: in just 2020, over 27,000 fair housing complaints were reported). After over 50 years of Fair Housing Laws, clearly, a new approach is needed. How can real estate pros specifically incorporate your company’s method of framing conversations or negotiations with authentic fairness so it is not just a script but a reality?

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on YouTube, or visit her website.