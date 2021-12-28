A Florida real estate agent was fatally shot as she tried to sell a house by a disgruntled tenant who may have mistook the agent for his former landlord, according to reports.

Sara Trost, 40, the franchise owner of a real estate office in south Florida was in the driver’s seat of her car parked in the driveway of a house she was trying to sell in the town of Coral Springs when she was approached by Raymond Wesley Reese, who police allege shot her multiple times, according to Local News 1o.

Reese was arrested hours later in Boca Raton. He is expected to be charged with murder, according to news reports.

Police have not publicly disclosed the motive yet, but neighbors told Local News 10 Reese was a former tenant of the home who was evicted, and mistook Trost for his landlord.

Trost, an immigrant from the United Kingdom, started her own business flipping houses around southern Florida. She was remembered by neighbors as an active member of her synagogue and a volunteer with Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. She is survived by her husband and two children. Publicly available records show she was affiliated with United Realty Group.

“[She was so] loving and caring, there wasn’t a project that we started in the community that she wouldn’t be a part of,” the Chabad of Parkland’s Rabbi Shuey Biston told CBS12. “She was just a really special person. Anything she touched she turned to gold.”

Email Ben Verde