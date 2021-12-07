Over the past year, homebuyers and homesellers have been trading urban living for luxurious lifestyles near beaches, mountains and the open range. Now, Compass is aiming to help consumers who prefer a farm to a condo with its newly minted Ranch and Land Division that launched nationwide on Tuesday.

The division will provide specialized services to homebuyers and homesellers looking to purchase farms, ranches and other expansive plots of land, including comprehensive listing strategies, targeted buyer mapping, detailed market insights, exclusive events and bespoke marketing initiatives, including digital, social and print media offerings.

Compass tapped veteran Realtor Cathy Cole to lead the new division. Prior to Compass, Cole spent more than 30 years selling some of the nation’s most expensive farms and ranches, with her earning multiple awards and designations from the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR), South Central Board of Realtors (SCBOR) and Texas Association of Realtors (TAR).

“After three decades specializing in ranch and land real estate, I’m excited to continue the next chapter of my career with Compass,” Compass Ranch and Land Division Sales Manager Cathy Cole said in a prepared statement. “The networking and unparalleled support offered through Compass will help our growing number of ranch and land agents to meet the demand for these properties across the country.”

Compass Regional President Rachel Hocevar said she’s specifically excited for what the new division will mean for the brokerage’s Texas markets, as the state is home to many of the nation’s top-notch farms and ranches.

“Texas has seen incredible growth recently in the ranch and land space,” Hocevar said. “The Compass Ranch + Land Division will ensure that our amazing Compass agents across the country are equipped with unrivaled resources and support for their continued success.”

The launch of the Ranch and Land Division comes on the heels of Compass’ virtual all-hands meeting in November where Compass Central President Danielle Wilkie announced the company would ramp up its expansion plans after a decidedly slower pace leading up to and after the company’s April initial public offering (IPO).

Although Wilkie declined to provide specific numbers and plans, she said Compass’ goal is to “represent 170 million potential clients in more than $1 trillion dollars in market potential” in 2022.

Email Marian McPherson