Over the past year, homebuyers and homesellers have been trading urban living for luxurious lifestyles near beaches, mountains and the open range. Now, Compass is aiming to help consumers who prefer a farm to a condo with its newly minted Ranch and Land Division that launched nationwide on Tuesday.

The division will provide specialized services to homebuyers and homesellers looking to purchase farms, ranches and other expansive plots of land, including comprehensive listing strategies,  targeted buyer mapping, detailed market insights, exclusive events and bespoke marketing initiatives, including digital, social and print media offerings.

Compass tapped veteran Realtor Cathy Cole to lead the new division. Prior to Compass, Cole spent more than 30 years selling some of the nation’s most expensive farms and ranches, with her earning multiple awards and designations from the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR), South Central Board of Realtors (SCBOR) and Texas Association of Realtors (TAR).

Cathy Cole | Credit: Compass

“After three decades specializing in ranch and land real estate, I’m excited to continue the next chapter of my career with Compass,” Compass Ranch and Land Division Sales Manager Cathy Cole said in a prepared statement. “The networking and unparalleled support offered through Compass will help our growing number of ranch and land agents to meet the demand for these properties across the country.”

Compass Regional President Rachel Hocevar said she’s specifically excited for what the new division will mean for the brokerage’s Texas markets, as the state is home to many of the nation’s top-notch farms and ranches.

“Texas has seen incredible growth recently in the ranch and land space,” Hocevar said. “The Compass Ranch + Land Division will ensure that our amazing Compass agents across the country are equipped with unrivaled resources and support for their continued success.”

The launch of the Ranch and Land Division comes on the heels of Compass’ virtual all-hands meeting in November where Compass Central President Danielle Wilkie announced the company would ramp up its expansion plans after a decidedly slower pace leading up to and after the company’s April initial public offering (IPO).

Although Wilkie declined to provide specific numbers and plans, she said Compass’ goal is to “represent 170 million potential clients in more than $1 trillion dollars in market potential” in 2022.

Email Marian McPherson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Last call: ticket prices for ICNY go up at midnight. Thousands of real estate pros will be there. You won't want to miss it!Register now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription